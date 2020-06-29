All apartments in Long Beach
545 Chestnut Ave #311

545 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

545 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets and Ocean Breezes - This location has a rating of 91/100, as a Walkers Paradise!
Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets and Ocean Breezes from the balcony of this Corner Unit, which faces North & West. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo features:
Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Bosch Dishwasher, New Garbage Disposal, New Stainless Steel Double Kitchen Sink & Washing Machine in the unit. Newly renovated with rich wood plank flooring, granite counter tops & glass back splash in kitchen and both bathrooms, fresh paint, radiant heat in ceiling, and double-pane windows throughout. Master bathroom has ensuite!
Added Bonuses: One gated parking space with two storage units, secure bike parking, shared laundry room, and community room. Quiet Building. Ample street parking. FiOS ready!
Utilities: Tenant pays Electric ONLY
PETS: Cat $200.00 Dog under 20lbs. $500.00
NO SMOKING

(RLNE2162925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Chestnut Ave #311 have any available units?
545 Chestnut Ave #311 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 Chestnut Ave #311 have?
Some of 545 Chestnut Ave #311's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 Chestnut Ave #311 currently offering any rent specials?
545 Chestnut Ave #311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Chestnut Ave #311 pet-friendly?
Yes, 545 Chestnut Ave #311 is pet friendly.
Does 545 Chestnut Ave #311 offer parking?
Yes, 545 Chestnut Ave #311 offers parking.
Does 545 Chestnut Ave #311 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 Chestnut Ave #311 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Chestnut Ave #311 have a pool?
No, 545 Chestnut Ave #311 does not have a pool.
Does 545 Chestnut Ave #311 have accessible units?
No, 545 Chestnut Ave #311 does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Chestnut Ave #311 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 Chestnut Ave #311 has units with dishwashers.
