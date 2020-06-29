545 Chestnut Ave #311

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets and Ocean Breezes - This location has a rating of 91/100, as a Walkers Paradise!

Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets and Ocean Breezes from the balcony of this Corner Unit, which faces North & West. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo features:

Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Bosch Dishwasher, New Garbage Disposal, New Stainless Steel Double Kitchen Sink & Washing Machine in the unit. Newly renovated with rich wood plank flooring, granite counter tops & glass back splash in kitchen and both bathrooms, fresh paint, radiant heat in ceiling, and double-pane windows throughout. Master bathroom has ensuite!

Added Bonuses: One gated parking space with two storage units, secure bike parking, shared laundry room, and community room. Quiet Building. Ample street parking. FiOS ready!

Utilities: Tenant pays Electric ONLY

PETS: Cat $200.00 Dog under 20lbs. $500.00

NO SMOKING



(RLNE2162925)