545 Chestnut Ave #311

Amenities
Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets and Ocean Breezes - This location has a rating of 91/100, as a Walkers Paradise!
Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets and Ocean Breezes from the balcony of this Corner Unit, which faces North & West. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo features:
Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Bosch Dishwasher, New Garbage Disposal, New Stainless Steel Double Kitchen Sink & Washing Machine in the unit. Newly renovated with rich wood plank flooring, granite counter tops & glass back splash in kitchen and both bathrooms, fresh paint, radiant heat in ceiling, and double-pane windows throughout. Master bathroom has ensuite!
Added Bonuses: One gated parking space with two storage units, secure bike parking, shared laundry room, and community room. Quiet Building. Ample street parking. FiOS ready!
Utilities: Tenant pays Electric ONLY
PETS: Cat $200.00 Dog under 20lbs. $500.00
NO SMOKING
(RLNE2162925)