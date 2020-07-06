5418 Heron Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Upgraded with remodeled kitchen and baths. Newer paint throughout. Hardwood floors and travertine throughout first level. Fireplace in living room. Air conditioning. modern kitchen with stainless appliances, granite, hardwood cabinets. High ceilings. Lots of natural light throughout. Front patio. Dining room. Large built-in buffet with granite top matching kitchen granite. Eating area off kitchen. Master suite upstairs with walk-in closet, balcony, lovely bath with large travertine shower, double vanity and spa tub. 2 additional guest rooms, guest bath and washer and dryer on 2nd level. Below is a finished double garage with direct access. Lovely pool, clubhouse and tennis courts.



Schools in the area are: SATA Academy of Math & Science, McBride High School, Milikin High School, Long Beach Polytechnic High School, St. Anthony, California Academy of Math & Science.



****Pets are allowed. The HOA rules limit pets to one dog or one cat. If it's a dog, then the weight of the dog cannot exceed 15 pounds.****



*credit application $35

*5 minutes to STARBUCKS, TRADER JOES, USPS, restaurants, cafes, PARKS

*15 minutes to the 710 and/or 405 freeways

*15-20 minutes to LBCC and/or CSULB



