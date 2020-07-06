All apartments in Long Beach
5418 Heron Bay

Location

5418 Heron Bay, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Upgraded with remodeled kitchen and baths. Newer paint throughout. Hardwood floors and travertine throughout first level. Fireplace in living room. Air conditioning. modern kitchen with stainless appliances, granite, hardwood cabinets. High ceilings. Lots of natural light throughout. Front patio. Dining room. Large built-in buffet with granite top matching kitchen granite. Eating area off kitchen. Master suite upstairs with walk-in closet, balcony, lovely bath with large travertine shower, double vanity and spa tub. 2 additional guest rooms, guest bath and washer and dryer on 2nd level. Below is a finished double garage with direct access. Lovely pool, clubhouse and tennis courts.

Schools in the area are: SATA Academy of Math & Science, McBride High School, Milikin High School, Long Beach Polytechnic High School, St. Anthony, California Academy of Math & Science.

****Pets are allowed. The HOA rules limit pets to one dog or one cat. If it's a dog, then the weight of the dog cannot exceed 15 pounds.****

*credit application $35
*5 minutes to STARBUCKS, TRADER JOES, USPS, restaurants, cafes, PARKS
*15 minutes to the 710 and/or 405 freeways
*15-20 minutes to LBCC and/or CSULB

To schedule a showing, click on the green button below for days & times. We will need 24 hour notice since this is an ESCORTED SHOWING only:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5418 Heron Bay have any available units?
5418 Heron Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5418 Heron Bay have?
Some of 5418 Heron Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5418 Heron Bay currently offering any rent specials?
5418 Heron Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5418 Heron Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, 5418 Heron Bay is pet friendly.
Does 5418 Heron Bay offer parking?
Yes, 5418 Heron Bay offers parking.
Does 5418 Heron Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5418 Heron Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5418 Heron Bay have a pool?
Yes, 5418 Heron Bay has a pool.
Does 5418 Heron Bay have accessible units?
No, 5418 Heron Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 5418 Heron Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5418 Heron Bay has units with dishwashers.

