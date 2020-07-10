5413 E The Toledo

Amenities

LOOK NO FURTHER - Amazing opportunity to live in the unique neighborhood of NAPLES where you can walk or bike to the Canals, Alamitos Bay, the Ocean, plus enjoy all the great restaurants & shopping that 2nd St. offers. This 2 story private townhouse is the rear unit in a 2 unit building that has an attached single garage with direct unit access. The first floor has a spacious living room, dining room & remodeled kitchen with built-in refrigerator and washer/dryer hookups. There is a large & lovely enclosed huge private gated brick patio perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. The upper level has 2 bedrooms 1 bath plus large family room (many additional options include master suite, studio, granny or teen quarters; endless possibilities!) with 3/4 bath, wet bar, cabinets, counters & eating bar and additional private exterior stairway entrance. SMALL - MEDIUM SIZE DOG will be considered; no cats please! DON'T MISS THIS UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY