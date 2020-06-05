All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 5210 E Daggett Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5210 E Daggett Street
Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:34 PM

5210 E Daggett Street

5210 Daggett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5210 Daggett Street, Long Beach, CA 90815
Los Altos

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Location, location, location! 4 bedroom 2 bath Los Altos Family Home. Recently updated with new kitchen and bathroom. New windows, ceiling fans, flooring and recessed lighting thru out. Large backyard with orange and lemon trees and master suite upstairs. Laundry room located next to kitchen with access to outside. Living room has direct access to backyard. New paint inside and out. Walking distance to restaurants, stores and university. Easy access to freeway. Call now to make an appointment to see ASAP. This will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5210 E Daggett Street have any available units?
5210 E Daggett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5210 E Daggett Street have?
Some of 5210 E Daggett Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5210 E Daggett Street currently offering any rent specials?
5210 E Daggett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 E Daggett Street pet-friendly?
No, 5210 E Daggett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5210 E Daggett Street offer parking?
Yes, 5210 E Daggett Street offers parking.
Does 5210 E Daggett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5210 E Daggett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 E Daggett Street have a pool?
No, 5210 E Daggett Street does not have a pool.
Does 5210 E Daggett Street have accessible units?
No, 5210 E Daggett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 E Daggett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5210 E Daggett Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLong Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine