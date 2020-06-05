5210 E Daggett Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Location, location, location! 4 bedroom 2 bath Los Altos Family Home. Recently updated with new kitchen and bathroom. New windows, ceiling fans, flooring and recessed lighting thru out. Large backyard with orange and lemon trees and master suite upstairs. Laundry room located next to kitchen with access to outside. Living room has direct access to backyard. New paint inside and out. Walking distance to restaurants, stores and university. Easy access to freeway. Call now to make an appointment to see ASAP. This will not last!