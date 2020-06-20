5127 Rose Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Here's your chance to live in a wonderful home located in quiet Ridgewood Cove area! This beautiful home comes with an AC unit and ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, perfect for those hot days! A large living room with recessed lighting, elegant wainscoting and crown-molding. Nice laminate flooring throughout (low maintenance), and newer interior paint. A nice bright kitchen with a skylight, garden window, dishwasher, stove top and oven. Not to mention a HUGE back yard, 2 patio areas for bbqs or fire pits. This park-like yard is great for kids or family gatherings. Owners recently installed a Smart Sprinkler timer. 2 car garage with laundry setup, sink, workshop area and plenty of storage space. 2+ vehicle parking in the driveway. Excellent location close to fwys, public transit, LB City College, groceries, restaurants, and parks. With the Lakewood Mall only 2 miles away. Great motivated owners, call today!