Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5127 Rose Avenue

5127 Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5127 Rose Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Here's your chance to live in a wonderful home located in quiet Ridgewood Cove area! This beautiful home comes with an AC unit and ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, perfect for those hot days! A large living room with recessed lighting, elegant wainscoting and crown-molding. Nice laminate flooring throughout (low maintenance), and newer interior paint. A nice bright kitchen with a skylight, garden window, dishwasher, stove top and oven. Not to mention a HUGE back yard, 2 patio areas for bbqs or fire pits. This park-like yard is great for kids or family gatherings. Owners recently installed a Smart Sprinkler timer. 2 car garage with laundry setup, sink, workshop area and plenty of storage space. 2+ vehicle parking in the driveway. Excellent location close to fwys, public transit, LB City College, groceries, restaurants, and parks. With the Lakewood Mall only 2 miles away. Great motivated owners, call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5127 Rose Avenue have any available units?
5127 Rose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5127 Rose Avenue have?
Some of 5127 Rose Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5127 Rose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5127 Rose Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 Rose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5127 Rose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5127 Rose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5127 Rose Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5127 Rose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5127 Rose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 Rose Avenue have a pool?
No, 5127 Rose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5127 Rose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5127 Rose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 Rose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5127 Rose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
