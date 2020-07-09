All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:26 AM

5065 Brayton Ave

5065 Brayton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5065 Brayton Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Tired of apartment complexes raising your rent each year? While we will sign only a year lease, I will stabilize your rent for three years if we renew! Updated house with beautiful wood floors, oversized yard, large two car garage, pet friendly with additional deposit, in Bixby Area. House has all appliances, including dishwasher and washer and dryer. Updated kitchen and bathroom. If you have a green thumb the backyard has 6 raised irrigated vegetable beds. Also a Meyer lemon tree, avocado tree, apricot and plum tree and an orange tree all produce fruit. Smart irrigation system keeps water costs very low!

Utilities included are solar, gardner, and quarterly cleaning service. Bring your electric bill to less than $50 a month! $2800/month, $2800 security deposit. Available March 1. Contact Niccole at cox.niccole@gmail.com. Showing Sunday 1/26 from 1-4pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5065 Brayton Ave have any available units?
5065 Brayton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5065 Brayton Ave have?
Some of 5065 Brayton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5065 Brayton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5065 Brayton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5065 Brayton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5065 Brayton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5065 Brayton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5065 Brayton Ave offers parking.
Does 5065 Brayton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5065 Brayton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5065 Brayton Ave have a pool?
No, 5065 Brayton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5065 Brayton Ave have accessible units?
No, 5065 Brayton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5065 Brayton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5065 Brayton Ave has units with dishwashers.

