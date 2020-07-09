5065 Brayton Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Tired of apartment complexes raising your rent each year? While we will sign only a year lease, I will stabilize your rent for three years if we renew! Updated house with beautiful wood floors, oversized yard, large two car garage, pet friendly with additional deposit, in Bixby Area. House has all appliances, including dishwasher and washer and dryer. Updated kitchen and bathroom. If you have a green thumb the backyard has 6 raised irrigated vegetable beds. Also a Meyer lemon tree, avocado tree, apricot and plum tree and an orange tree all produce fruit. Smart irrigation system keeps water costs very low!



Utilities included are solar, gardner, and quarterly cleaning service. Bring your electric bill to less than $50 a month! $2800/month, $2800 security deposit. Available March 1. Contact Niccole at cox.niccole@gmail.com. Showing Sunday 1/26 from 1-4pm.