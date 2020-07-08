445 W 9th St 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking pet friendly

CHARMING 1BED/1BA WITH ONSITE LAUNDRY AND PARKING - Property Id: 187753



You have found the perfect single story one bedroom in the city of Long Beach in a gated building with on-site laundry! Enjoy a unit equipped with a gas stove, fridge (as is) and granite counter tops with vinyl click flooring in the kitchen. The living room has large windows to allow natural lighting inside the unit with fresh, full and two tone paint through out the unit.

This apartment is in the Willmore City neighborhood in Long Beach. Nearby parks include K-9 Corner Dog Park, Drake Park and Cesar E. Chavez Park. For your convenience we have a parking space for an additional $50 monthly.



To Qualify:



Credit score must be no less than 550

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187753

No Pets Allowed



