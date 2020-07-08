All apartments in Long Beach
445 W 9th St 8
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

445 W 9th St 8

445 W 9th St · No Longer Available
Location

445 W 9th St, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
dog park
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
CHARMING 1BED/1BA WITH ONSITE LAUNDRY AND PARKING - Property Id: 187753

You have found the perfect single story one bedroom in the city of Long Beach in a gated building with on-site laundry! Enjoy a unit equipped with a gas stove, fridge (as is) and granite counter tops with vinyl click flooring in the kitchen. The living room has large windows to allow natural lighting inside the unit with fresh, full and two tone paint through out the unit.
This apartment is in the Willmore City neighborhood in Long Beach. Nearby parks include K-9 Corner Dog Park, Drake Park and Cesar E. Chavez Park. For your convenience we have a parking space for an additional $50 monthly.

To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 550
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187753
Property Id 187753

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5387961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 W 9th St 8 have any available units?
445 W 9th St 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 W 9th St 8 have?
Some of 445 W 9th St 8's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 W 9th St 8 currently offering any rent specials?
445 W 9th St 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 W 9th St 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 W 9th St 8 is pet friendly.
Does 445 W 9th St 8 offer parking?
Yes, 445 W 9th St 8 offers parking.
Does 445 W 9th St 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 W 9th St 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 W 9th St 8 have a pool?
No, 445 W 9th St 8 does not have a pool.
Does 445 W 9th St 8 have accessible units?
No, 445 W 9th St 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 445 W 9th St 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 W 9th St 8 does not have units with dishwashers.

