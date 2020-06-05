442 Cerritos Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking bbq/grill

**Second floor, bungalow-style PET FRIENDLY apartment WITH A/C! ** Beautifully remodeled and upgraded 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment near 4th and Cerritos Ave in Long Beach, CA. Spacious community yard area. Large, private balcony. Refreshed kitchen with stainless steel sink and 5-burner range with oven. New A/C and heating split-air system. Fresh modern paint scheme. Tile flooring throughout. Contact First Light Property Management today to schedule a tour!



One assigned parking spot available for additional $100/mo.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xB5JcFLCVFk



Nearby schools include Franklin Classical Middle School, St Anthony Elementary School and St Anthony High School. The closest grocery stores are San Francisco Deli & Market, Super Bargain Mart and Grocery Outlet Bargain Market. Nearby coffee shops include Lord Windsor Coffee, McDonald's and At Last Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Yeya Works, Pizza Hut and Canadian Pizza & Grill. 438 Cerritos Ave is near Miracle on 4th Street Park, East Village Arts Park and Bixby Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. 438 Cerritos Ave is very bikeable, biking is convenient for most trips