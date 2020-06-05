All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
442 Cerritos Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:10 AM

442 Cerritos Avenue

442 Cerritos Avenue · No Longer Available
Long Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

442 Cerritos Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
**Second floor, bungalow-style PET FRIENDLY apartment WITH A/C! ** Beautifully remodeled and upgraded 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment near 4th and Cerritos Ave in Long Beach, CA. Spacious community yard area. Large, private balcony. Refreshed kitchen with stainless steel sink and 5-burner range with oven. New A/C and heating split-air system. Fresh modern paint scheme. Tile flooring throughout. Contact First Light Property Management today to schedule a tour!

One assigned parking spot available for additional $100/mo.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xB5JcFLCVFk

Nearby schools include Franklin Classical Middle School, St Anthony Elementary School and St Anthony High School. The closest grocery stores are San Francisco Deli & Market, Super Bargain Mart and Grocery Outlet Bargain Market. Nearby coffee shops include Lord Windsor Coffee, McDonald's and At Last Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Yeya Works, Pizza Hut and Canadian Pizza & Grill. 438 Cerritos Ave is near Miracle on 4th Street Park, East Village Arts Park and Bixby Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. 438 Cerritos Ave is very bikeable, biking is convenient for most trips

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 Cerritos Avenue have any available units?
442 Cerritos Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 Cerritos Avenue have?
Some of 442 Cerritos Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 Cerritos Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
442 Cerritos Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 Cerritos Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 Cerritos Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 442 Cerritos Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 442 Cerritos Avenue does offer parking.
Does 442 Cerritos Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 Cerritos Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 Cerritos Avenue have a pool?
No, 442 Cerritos Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 442 Cerritos Avenue have accessible units?
No, 442 Cerritos Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 442 Cerritos Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 Cerritos Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
