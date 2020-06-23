All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 4219 N Virginia Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
4219 N Virginia Road
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:49 PM

4219 N Virginia Road

4219 N Virginia Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4219 N Virginia Rd, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
This large custom built Traditional style estate home sits on a 10,656 SF elevated lot in the beautiful Virginia Country Club neighborhood of Long Beach. The home boasts 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, Formal Living room, Dining room and Family room. The entire lower level features beautiful original hardwood floors. There are two bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level. One of the main floor bedrooms can actually be used as another Master Suite. The kitchen has been updated and features a professional grade 6 burner gas range, Double Bosch Ovens, and stainless dishwasher. Adjacent to the kitchen is the first guest suite and gorgeous Formal Dining room. Upstairs is a large guest bedroom adjacent to a vintage tiled bath with tub & separate shower. A large bonus room/office, with built-ins and high vaulted ceiling, is adjacent to the spacious Master suite. The Master suite has abundant built-in storage, walk-in closet and a large master bath with double sink vanity. In addition to all of this, there is a nice rear yard and patio off the Living room and Family room. There is also a two car detached garage that features a long front driveway that could easily fit 2 or more cars. The garage has epoxy flooring, overhead storage and a button in climate controlled wine cellar. A fully equipped laundry room with built-in storage is also accessed through the garage. Only a few houses from the main entrance to the Virginia Country Cub. Great opportunity here HURRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4219 N Virginia Road have any available units?
4219 N Virginia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4219 N Virginia Road have?
Some of 4219 N Virginia Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4219 N Virginia Road currently offering any rent specials?
4219 N Virginia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 N Virginia Road pet-friendly?
No, 4219 N Virginia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4219 N Virginia Road offer parking?
Yes, 4219 N Virginia Road offers parking.
Does 4219 N Virginia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4219 N Virginia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 N Virginia Road have a pool?
No, 4219 N Virginia Road does not have a pool.
Does 4219 N Virginia Road have accessible units?
No, 4219 N Virginia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 N Virginia Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4219 N Virginia Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine