Long Beach, CA
4148 Walnut Ave
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

4148 Walnut Ave

4148 Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4148 Walnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful Fully Remodeled 4BD/2BA Home in the Heart of Bixby Knolls COMING SOON!!! - This beautiful upgraded modern luxury home includes a fully remodeled master bedroom with custom tub/shower, double sinks, and walk-in closet. Throughout the rest of the property you will find stunning hardwood floors, bountiful over-sized windows allow the natural light to flood in.

The remodeled kitchen offers new, state-of-the-art, stainless steel appliances, complimented by beautiful custom cabinetry and counter-tops in an eye catching contrast of colors. French doors lead to the lush backyard. Long, custom brick paved driveway leading to a 2 car detached garage.

Enjoy the wonderful shops, dining, breweries, and entertainment available in beautiful Bixby Knolls. Near award-winning Longfellow Elementary and Hughes Middle Schools.

Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions please.

This building is managed by a professional property management company.

To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8100 to schedule a showing.

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

(RLNE3801709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4148 Walnut Ave have any available units?
4148 Walnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4148 Walnut Ave have?
Some of 4148 Walnut Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4148 Walnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4148 Walnut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4148 Walnut Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4148 Walnut Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4148 Walnut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4148 Walnut Ave offers parking.
Does 4148 Walnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4148 Walnut Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4148 Walnut Ave have a pool?
No, 4148 Walnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4148 Walnut Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 4148 Walnut Ave has accessible units.
Does 4148 Walnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4148 Walnut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
