4148 Walnut Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautiful Fully Remodeled 4BD/2BA Home in the Heart of Bixby Knolls COMING SOON!!! - This beautiful upgraded modern luxury home includes a fully remodeled master bedroom with custom tub/shower, double sinks, and walk-in closet. Throughout the rest of the property you will find stunning hardwood floors, bountiful over-sized windows allow the natural light to flood in.



The remodeled kitchen offers new, state-of-the-art, stainless steel appliances, complimented by beautiful custom cabinetry and counter-tops in an eye catching contrast of colors. French doors lead to the lush backyard. Long, custom brick paved driveway leading to a 2 car detached garage.



Enjoy the wonderful shops, dining, breweries, and entertainment available in beautiful Bixby Knolls. Near award-winning Longfellow Elementary and Hughes Middle Schools.



Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions please.



This building is managed by a professional property management company.



To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8100 to schedule a showing.



Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.



(RLNE3801709)