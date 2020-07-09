Rent Calculator
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:07 AM
1 of 7
4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7
4146 Elm Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4146 Elm Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 have any available units?
4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 pet-friendly?
No, 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 offer parking?
No, 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 does not offer parking.
Does 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 have a pool?
No, 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 have accessible units?
No, 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
