All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7

4146 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4146 Elm Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 have any available units?
4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 pet-friendly?
No, 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 offer parking?
No, 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 does not offer parking.
Does 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 have a pool?
No, 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 have accessible units?
No, 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4146 Elm Avenue Unit# 7 - 7 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine