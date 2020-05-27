4125 E Mendez Street #4

Amenities

Upstairs 2 bedroom apartment as part of 4-plex which boasts kitchen with lots of cabinets that opens to a spacious living area. Appliances include fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher. Large bedrooms with great closet space. Much desired location within walking distance of 2 major shopping centers with a host of stores, shops and restaurants to enjoy at your leisure. Secure, gated entry. Tenant pays electric and cable; Owner pays water/trash. Street parking only. No Laundry. Pets will be considered with a $500 deposit.