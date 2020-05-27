All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:14 PM

4125 E Mendez Street #4

4125 E Mendez St · No Longer Available
Location

4125 E Mendez St, Long Beach, CA 90815
Traffic Circle

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Upstairs 2 bedroom apartment as part of 4-plex which boasts kitchen with lots of cabinets that opens to a spacious living area. Appliances include fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher. Large bedrooms with great closet space. Much desired location within walking distance of 2 major shopping centers with a host of stores, shops and restaurants to enjoy at your leisure. Secure, gated entry. Tenant pays electric and cable; Owner pays water/trash. Street parking only. No Laundry. Pets will be considered with a $500 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 E Mendez Street #4 have any available units?
4125 E Mendez Street #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 E Mendez Street #4 have?
Some of 4125 E Mendez Street #4's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 E Mendez Street #4 currently offering any rent specials?
4125 E Mendez Street #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 E Mendez Street #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 E Mendez Street #4 is pet friendly.
Does 4125 E Mendez Street #4 offer parking?
No, 4125 E Mendez Street #4 does not offer parking.
Does 4125 E Mendez Street #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 E Mendez Street #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 E Mendez Street #4 have a pool?
No, 4125 E Mendez Street #4 does not have a pool.
Does 4125 E Mendez Street #4 have accessible units?
No, 4125 E Mendez Street #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 E Mendez Street #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4125 E Mendez Street #4 has units with dishwashers.
