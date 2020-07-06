4114 Heather Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Charming 3 Bedroom Home in Long Beach with Two Car Garage and Large Backyard! - This spacious 3 bedroom home has everything you are looking for! Enjoy freshly painted rooms and refinished hardwood flooring throughout. The large kitchen which is shared with the dining area includes stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave as well as granite countertops. The living room area features a fireplace, recessed lighting and lots of natural lighting. Each bedroom provides great closet space and plenty of natural light. Washer/dryer hook-ups, 2 car garage and large backyard. This house will not last long!



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;

No aggressive, dangerous dog breeds or large pets

Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 small pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: House

Year Built: 1937

Utilities Included: Gardener

Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave

Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage

Flooring: Hardwood, Tile, Carpet

Yard: Yes

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying

* Complete the Online Application

* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable

* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE5711684)