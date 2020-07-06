All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 4114 Heather Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
4114 Heather Rd
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

4114 Heather Rd

4114 Heather Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4114 Heather Road, Long Beach, CA 90808
Lakewood Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom Home in Long Beach with Two Car Garage and Large Backyard! - This spacious 3 bedroom home has everything you are looking for! Enjoy freshly painted rooms and refinished hardwood flooring throughout. The large kitchen which is shared with the dining area includes stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave as well as granite countertops. The living room area features a fireplace, recessed lighting and lots of natural lighting. Each bedroom provides great closet space and plenty of natural light. Washer/dryer hook-ups, 2 car garage and large backyard. This house will not last long!

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;
No aggressive, dangerous dog breeds or large pets
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 small pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: House
Year Built: 1937
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Hardwood, Tile, Carpet
Yard: Yes
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5711684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 Heather Rd have any available units?
4114 Heather Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4114 Heather Rd have?
Some of 4114 Heather Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 Heather Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4114 Heather Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 Heather Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4114 Heather Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4114 Heather Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4114 Heather Rd offers parking.
Does 4114 Heather Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4114 Heather Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 Heather Rd have a pool?
No, 4114 Heather Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4114 Heather Rd have accessible units?
No, 4114 Heather Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 Heather Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4114 Heather Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine