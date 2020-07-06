4114 Heather Rd

Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom Home in Long Beach with Two Car Garage and Large Backyard! - This spacious 3 bedroom home has everything you are looking for! Enjoy freshly painted rooms and refinished hardwood flooring throughout. The large kitchen which is shared with the dining area includes stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave as well as granite countertops. The living room area features a fireplace, recessed lighting and lots of natural lighting. Each bedroom provides great closet space and plenty of natural light. Washer/dryer hook-ups, 2 car garage and large backyard. This house will not last long!
Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;
No aggressive, dangerous dog breeds or large pets
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 small pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: House
Year Built: 1937
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Hardwood, Tile, Carpet
Yard: Yes
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
(RLNE5711684)