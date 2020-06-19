405 W 3rd St C

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$1000 moves you immediately (OAC) 1 Month Free - Property Id: 231213



(UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.)



Contemporary interiors in this Art Deco Downtown beauty. Completely renovated from top to bottom with stylish plank flooring, new white shaker cabinets with quartz counters, dramatic back splash and new stainless steel appliances including gas stove, refrigerator and built-in microwave. Minutes from everything your want, everything you need - Fine dining, local craft breweries, wine bars, great entertainment, shopping, local farmers market on Fridays, gyms, parks and beach.



Specials: $1000 moves you in, 1 Month Free and your choice of a $500 Visa Gift Card or portable washer/dryer



***Small Dogs, Cats Allowed*** Please call 562-577-5664 before applying



(We do not refund application fees made through Turbo Tenant)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231213

Property Id 231213



(RLNE5815103)