Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

405 W 3rd St C

405 W 3rd St · (562) 577-5664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

405 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit C · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1000 moves you immediately (OAC) 1 Month Free - Property Id: 231213

(UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.)

Contemporary interiors in this Art Deco Downtown beauty. Completely renovated from top to bottom with stylish plank flooring, new white shaker cabinets with quartz counters, dramatic back splash and new stainless steel appliances including gas stove, refrigerator and built-in microwave. Minutes from everything your want, everything you need - Fine dining, local craft breweries, wine bars, great entertainment, shopping, local farmers market on Fridays, gyms, parks and beach.

Specials: $1000 moves you in, 1 Month Free and your choice of a $500 Visa Gift Card or portable washer/dryer

***Small Dogs, Cats Allowed*** Please call 562-577-5664 before applying

(We do not refund application fees made through Turbo Tenant)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231213
Property Id 231213

(RLNE5815103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 W 3rd St C have any available units?
405 W 3rd St C has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 W 3rd St C have?
Some of 405 W 3rd St C's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 W 3rd St C currently offering any rent specials?
405 W 3rd St C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 W 3rd St C pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 W 3rd St C is pet friendly.
Does 405 W 3rd St C offer parking?
No, 405 W 3rd St C does not offer parking.
Does 405 W 3rd St C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 W 3rd St C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 W 3rd St C have a pool?
No, 405 W 3rd St C does not have a pool.
Does 405 W 3rd St C have accessible units?
No, 405 W 3rd St C does not have accessible units.
Does 405 W 3rd St C have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 W 3rd St C does not have units with dishwashers.
