402 E 1st Street

This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom East Village apartment features an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. The kitchen is open to the living area with large windows, a skylight, and a private patio. Washer and dryer in the unit, plenty of storage, fresh paint, and much more! Located in a trendy neighborhood with plenty of shops and restaurants, including a crepe place downstairs, and a high Walk Score of 95/100, This is truly East Village living at its finest! Contact Dublin Wahlberg for more information at 323-578-1732.