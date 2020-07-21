All apartments in Long Beach
402 E 1st Street
402 E 1st Street

402 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

402 East 1st Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom East Village apartment features an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. The kitchen is open to the living area with large windows, a skylight, and a private patio. Washer and dryer in the unit, plenty of storage, fresh paint, and much more! Located in a trendy neighborhood with plenty of shops and restaurants, including a crepe place downstairs, and a high Walk Score of 95/100, This is truly East Village living at its finest! Contact Dublin Wahlberg for more information at 323-578-1732.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 E 1st Street have any available units?
402 E 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 E 1st Street have?
Some of 402 E 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 E 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
402 E 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 E 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 402 E 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 402 E 1st Street offer parking?
No, 402 E 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 402 E 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 E 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 E 1st Street have a pool?
No, 402 E 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 402 E 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 402 E 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 402 E 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 E 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
