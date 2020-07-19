38 61st Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage new construction

Gorgeous, Completely Custom Built Home Located on the Long Beach Peninsula with 4 Bedrooms, and 4 Bathrooms. Property Features an Open Floor Plan with Tall Ceilings, Living Room, Large Kitchen with Lots of Counter tops and Cabinet Space, and a Dining Area. A Large Sound Studio/Office and Half Bath Complete the 1st Floor. 2nd Floor Consists of the Master Bedroom Retreat with a Private Balcony that has views of Alamitos Bay and the Ocean and a Master Bathroom with a Soaking Tub and Separate Shower. Additional Features of the 2nd Floor include a Den/Office Area, plus 3 additional Bedrooms with 2 Bathrooms and Laundry Area. The 3rd Floor offers Large Play Room/Gym/Entertainment Area with Fireplace and Wet Bar/Kitchenette area, a Rooftop Deck all with stunning views and a Large Storage Area. This home also features new central AC, new interior paint and an extra LARGE 2-Car Garage with additional Storage Space plus an Additional Parking Space behind the Garage. This Property is just Steps to Alamitos Bay and the Beach.