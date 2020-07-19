All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

38 61st Place

38 61st Place · No Longer Available
Location

38 61st Place, Long Beach, CA 90803
Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous, Completely Custom Built Home Located on the Long Beach Peninsula with 4 Bedrooms, and 4 Bathrooms. Property Features an Open Floor Plan with Tall Ceilings, Living Room, Large Kitchen with Lots of Counter tops and Cabinet Space, and a Dining Area. A Large Sound Studio/Office and Half Bath Complete the 1st Floor. 2nd Floor Consists of the Master Bedroom Retreat with a Private Balcony that has views of Alamitos Bay and the Ocean and a Master Bathroom with a Soaking Tub and Separate Shower. Additional Features of the 2nd Floor include a Den/Office Area, plus 3 additional Bedrooms with 2 Bathrooms and Laundry Area. The 3rd Floor offers Large Play Room/Gym/Entertainment Area with Fireplace and Wet Bar/Kitchenette area, a Rooftop Deck all with stunning views and a Large Storage Area. This home also features new central AC, new interior paint and an extra LARGE 2-Car Garage with additional Storage Space plus an Additional Parking Space behind the Garage. This Property is just Steps to Alamitos Bay and the Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 61st Place have any available units?
38 61st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 61st Place have?
Some of 38 61st Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 61st Place currently offering any rent specials?
38 61st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 61st Place pet-friendly?
No, 38 61st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 38 61st Place offer parking?
Yes, 38 61st Place offers parking.
Does 38 61st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 61st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 61st Place have a pool?
No, 38 61st Place does not have a pool.
Does 38 61st Place have accessible units?
No, 38 61st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 38 61st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 61st Place has units with dishwashers.
