Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

3742 WESTON PL.

3742 Weston Place · No Longer Available
Location

3742 Weston Place, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3742 WESTON PL. Available 01/01/20 SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE IN BIXBY KNOLLS - 3 bedroom/ 1.75 bath single family residence located in beautiful Bixby Knolls. Includes carpet, hardwood floors in bedrooms, vinyl flooring in kitchen & bathrooms, refrigerator, gas stove/oven, washer & dryer hook-up, fireplace, detached garage with side drive way parking.Also, includes a large enclosed back yard & covered patio**PET FRIENDLY with an additional security deposit (25lbs or less)**SMOKE FREE PROPERTY**No co-signer**Owner pays gardener only**Tenant pays all utilities**One year lease**RENT $2995.00**SECURITY DEPOSIT $3000.00**Terms & Conditions may change without notice.

**Please contact Sandra 562.439.2147 to schedule an appointment to view this property**

(RLNE2332908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3742 WESTON PL. have any available units?
3742 WESTON PL. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3742 WESTON PL. have?
Some of 3742 WESTON PL.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3742 WESTON PL. currently offering any rent specials?
3742 WESTON PL. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3742 WESTON PL. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3742 WESTON PL. is pet friendly.
Does 3742 WESTON PL. offer parking?
Yes, 3742 WESTON PL. offers parking.
Does 3742 WESTON PL. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3742 WESTON PL. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3742 WESTON PL. have a pool?
No, 3742 WESTON PL. does not have a pool.
Does 3742 WESTON PL. have accessible units?
No, 3742 WESTON PL. does not have accessible units.
Does 3742 WESTON PL. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3742 WESTON PL. does not have units with dishwashers.

