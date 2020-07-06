Amenities

3742 WESTON PL. Available 01/01/20 SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE IN BIXBY KNOLLS - 3 bedroom/ 1.75 bath single family residence located in beautiful Bixby Knolls. Includes carpet, hardwood floors in bedrooms, vinyl flooring in kitchen & bathrooms, refrigerator, gas stove/oven, washer & dryer hook-up, fireplace, detached garage with side drive way parking.Also, includes a large enclosed back yard & covered patio**PET FRIENDLY with an additional security deposit (25lbs or less)**SMOKE FREE PROPERTY**No co-signer**Owner pays gardener only**Tenant pays all utilities**One year lease**RENT $2995.00**SECURITY DEPOSIT $3000.00**Terms & Conditions may change without notice.



