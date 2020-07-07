3727 Country Club Drive #11

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

UPGRADED Bixby Knolls CONDO w/W/D hookups, renovated kitchen, New Plank Floors, Double Car Garage, Community Pool & Clubhouse - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1139874?source=marketing



Renovated Condo located in Country Club Villas Community facing the recently updated Los Cerritos Park.



This newly renovated lower level condo features all new plank flooring throughout, new paint, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups inside & private patio.



The updated kitchen opens up to the living rooms & includes new quartz counters, recessed lighting, new stainless sink and new stove, microwave & dishwasher.



Both bathrooms have been renovated with custom tile & upgraded counters & fixtures.



Community features pool and Jacuzzi, tennis court, modern clubhouse with fitness room, and gated parking w/double car garage included.



No cosigners

No Pets

Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount

One year on job, or prior similar job

One year of current rental history

NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED

Credit History Will be Evaluated - Absolutely Nothing in Collections

Tenant to provide proof of renters insurance prior to moving in



For more information please call the office at (562) 498-0159 or visit us at www.abetterproperty.com.



DRE#00793646



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4305390)