Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3727 Country Club Drive #11
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

3727 Country Club Drive #11

3727 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3727 Country Club Drive, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
UPGRADED Bixby Knolls CONDO w/W/D hookups, renovated kitchen, New Plank Floors, Double Car Garage, Community Pool & Clubhouse - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1139874?source=marketing

Renovated Condo located in Country Club Villas Community facing the recently updated Los Cerritos Park.

This newly renovated lower level condo features all new plank flooring throughout, new paint, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups inside & private patio.

The updated kitchen opens up to the living rooms & includes new quartz counters, recessed lighting, new stainless sink and new stove, microwave & dishwasher.

Both bathrooms have been renovated with custom tile & upgraded counters & fixtures.

Community features pool and Jacuzzi, tennis court, modern clubhouse with fitness room, and gated parking w/double car garage included.

No cosigners
No Pets
Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount
One year on job, or prior similar job
One year of current rental history
NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED
Credit History Will be Evaluated - Absolutely Nothing in Collections
Tenant to provide proof of renters insurance prior to moving in

For more information please call the office at (562) 498-0159 or visit us at www.abetterproperty.com.

DRE#00793646

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4305390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

