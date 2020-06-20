All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

372 Carroll Park East #304

372 Carroll Park East · (562) 233-9999 ext. 111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

372 Carroll Park East, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 372 Carroll Park East #304 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 861 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Carroll Park End Unit - Located in beautiful and historic Carroll Park, this gorgeous end unit condominium is simply stunning. With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boast nearly 900 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen boasts newer cabinetry, granite counters, refrigerator, stove, oven and dishwasher. There is a private east facing balcony. This unit includes one parking space plus overhead storage. On-site laundry is available.
A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 372 Carroll Park East #304, Long Beach, CA 90814.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE2853801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 Carroll Park East #304 have any available units?
372 Carroll Park East #304 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 372 Carroll Park East #304 have?
Some of 372 Carroll Park East #304's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 Carroll Park East #304 currently offering any rent specials?
372 Carroll Park East #304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 Carroll Park East #304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 372 Carroll Park East #304 is pet friendly.
Does 372 Carroll Park East #304 offer parking?
Yes, 372 Carroll Park East #304 does offer parking.
Does 372 Carroll Park East #304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 372 Carroll Park East #304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 Carroll Park East #304 have a pool?
No, 372 Carroll Park East #304 does not have a pool.
Does 372 Carroll Park East #304 have accessible units?
No, 372 Carroll Park East #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 372 Carroll Park East #304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 372 Carroll Park East #304 has units with dishwashers.
