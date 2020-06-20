Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking

Carroll Park End Unit - Located in beautiful and historic Carroll Park, this gorgeous end unit condominium is simply stunning. With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boast nearly 900 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen boasts newer cabinetry, granite counters, refrigerator, stove, oven and dishwasher. There is a private east facing balcony. This unit includes one parking space plus overhead storage. On-site laundry is available.

A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 372 Carroll Park East #304, Long Beach, CA 90814.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



(RLNE2853801)