3711 Country Club Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly sauna tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/35581f80a6 ---- Your search stops here! Check out this large 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom townhouse which is an end unit and close to its own two car garage with an electronic opener. This air-conditioned unit has an updated kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and tile flooring. The dinning room opens to a private patio and the living room features a fireplace and plantation shutters. The stackable washer and dryer is located in the lower bathroom which its own countertop and cabinets for storage. The master bedroom has a private balcony and both bedrooms include large closets. The complex includes a Clubhouse, pool, spa, sauna, tennis court, exercise room. This Country Club Villa townhouse will not last long! PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Pet Policy: One pet limit. $500 deposit for dog $300 deposit for cat Smoking Policy: No Smoking Property Type: Townhome Year Built: 1974 Utilities Included: Water and HOA Dues Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage Flooring: Carpet and Tile Yard: Two private balconies Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a tour. Day of scheduled tour please meet agent in front gate to community (shown on picture). APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No Holding Fee: We do not hold properties. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Central Ac And Heat Gym One Pet Limit Pool