Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3711 Country Club Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:57 AM

3711 Country Club Drive

3711 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3711 Country Club Drive, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/35581f80a6 ---- Your search stops here! Check out this large 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom townhouse which is an end unit and close to its own two car garage with an electronic opener. This air-conditioned unit has an updated kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and tile flooring. The dinning room opens to a private patio and the living room features a fireplace and plantation shutters. The stackable washer and dryer is located in the lower bathroom which its own countertop and cabinets for storage. The master bedroom has a private balcony and both bedrooms include large closets. The complex includes a Clubhouse, pool, spa, sauna, tennis court, exercise room. This Country Club Villa townhouse will not last long! PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Pet Policy: One pet limit. $500 deposit for dog $300 deposit for cat Smoking Policy: No Smoking Property Type: Townhome Year Built: 1974 Utilities Included: Water and HOA Dues Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage Flooring: Carpet and Tile Yard: Two private balconies Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a tour. Day of scheduled tour please meet agent in front gate to community (shown on picture). APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No Holding Fee: We do not hold properties. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Central Ac And Heat Gym One Pet Limit Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 Country Club Drive have any available units?
3711 Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 Country Club Drive have?
Some of 3711 Country Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 Country Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3711 Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3711 Country Club Drive offers parking.
Does 3711 Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3711 Country Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Country Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3711 Country Club Drive has a pool.
Does 3711 Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 3711 Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 Country Club Drive has units with dishwashers.

