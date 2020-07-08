3667 North Country Club Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 bed / 2 bath Townhome in the highly-sought gated community of Country Club Gardens nestled within the prestigious Virginia Country Club neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout downstairs, and carpet in bedrooms. Separate master suite with a private, remodeled bathroom, custom walk-in closet, central A/C & heating, custom kitchen cabinets, and a cozy living room fireplace. Washer/Dryer in unit hook-ups, attached 2-garage with convenient entry to downstairs, abundance of extra storage, water-softener, Fios-ready. Gated community amenities include pool & jacuzzi. Ideal location with walking distance to Bixby Knolls Shopping Center, easy access to both 710 and 405 freeways, and minutes from the Long Beach airport.



For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please Contact Hilda Miramontes at 424-558-0976. BRE No# 01225432



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.