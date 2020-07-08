All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3667 North Country Club Drive

3667 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3667 Country Club Drive, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bed / 2 bath Townhome in the highly-sought gated community of Country Club Gardens nestled within the prestigious Virginia Country Club neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout downstairs, and carpet in bedrooms. Separate master suite with a private, remodeled bathroom, custom walk-in closet, central A/C & heating, custom kitchen cabinets, and a cozy living room fireplace. Washer/Dryer in unit hook-ups, attached 2-garage with convenient entry to downstairs, abundance of extra storage, water-softener, Fios-ready. Gated community amenities include pool & jacuzzi. Ideal location with walking distance to Bixby Knolls Shopping Center, easy access to both 710 and 405 freeways, and minutes from the Long Beach airport.

For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please Contact Hilda Miramontes at 424-558-0976. BRE No# 01225432

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3667 North Country Club Drive have any available units?
3667 North Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3667 North Country Club Drive have?
Some of 3667 North Country Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3667 North Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3667 North Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3667 North Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3667 North Country Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3667 North Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3667 North Country Club Drive offers parking.
Does 3667 North Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3667 North Country Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3667 North Country Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3667 North Country Club Drive has a pool.
Does 3667 North Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 3667 North Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3667 North Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3667 North Country Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

