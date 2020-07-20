All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

3653 Albury Ave.

3653 Albury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3653 Albury Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3653 Albury Ave. Available 07/01/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom Long Beach Home With Pool! - This bright and stunning 3 bedroom, 1 bath home sits on a quiet street in Long Beach. All three bedrooms come with new carpet, paint, large closets, and have plenty of windows which let in incredible sunlight. The kitchen comes equipped with a brilliant granite back splash. The front yard has a fenced garden with hedge perimeter, which leads around to a spacious two car garage and driveway. The backyard features a sparkling pool with plenty of space for furniture and a BBQ - perfect for outdoor entertainment! Located near Woodruff and Carson.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE3014194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3653 Albury Ave. have any available units?
3653 Albury Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3653 Albury Ave. have?
Some of 3653 Albury Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3653 Albury Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3653 Albury Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3653 Albury Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3653 Albury Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3653 Albury Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3653 Albury Ave. offers parking.
Does 3653 Albury Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3653 Albury Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3653 Albury Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 3653 Albury Ave. has a pool.
Does 3653 Albury Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3653 Albury Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3653 Albury Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3653 Albury Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
