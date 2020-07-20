Amenities

3653 Albury Ave. Available 07/01/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom Long Beach Home With Pool! - This bright and stunning 3 bedroom, 1 bath home sits on a quiet street in Long Beach. All three bedrooms come with new carpet, paint, large closets, and have plenty of windows which let in incredible sunlight. The kitchen comes equipped with a brilliant granite back splash. The front yard has a fenced garden with hedge perimeter, which leads around to a spacious two car garage and driveway. The backyard features a sparkling pool with plenty of space for furniture and a BBQ - perfect for outdoor entertainment! Located near Woodruff and Carson.



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



