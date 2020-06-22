All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 361 Roycroft Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
361 Roycroft Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

361 Roycroft Avenue

361 Roycroft Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Belmont Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

361 Roycroft Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Cozy and bright 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in the heart of Belmont Heights. Laminate flooring in the living room, ceiling fan in the master bedroom, kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator. This is a nice bungalow that comes with 1 dedicated covered parking space. The backyard has plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors, grilling on the patio and enjoying the lemons from the lemon tree. Water is included in the rent.
Close walking distance to Marine Stadium, the Colorado Lagoon and Ma N Pa Grocery; 10-minute walk to trendy 2nd Street shops, bars and restaurants, or retro 4th Street shops and restaurants. 1/2 mile to the beach. No pets and no smokers. Owner is looking to add a washer and dryer on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 361 Roycroft Avenue have any available units?
361 Roycroft Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 361 Roycroft Avenue have?
Some of 361 Roycroft Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 361 Roycroft Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
361 Roycroft Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 Roycroft Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 361 Roycroft Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 361 Roycroft Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 361 Roycroft Avenue does offer parking.
Does 361 Roycroft Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 361 Roycroft Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 Roycroft Avenue have a pool?
No, 361 Roycroft Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 361 Roycroft Avenue have accessible units?
No, 361 Roycroft Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 361 Roycroft Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 361 Roycroft Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine