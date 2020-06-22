361 Roycroft Avenue

Amenities

Cozy and bright 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in the heart of Belmont Heights. Laminate flooring in the living room, ceiling fan in the master bedroom, kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator. This is a nice bungalow that comes with 1 dedicated covered parking space. The backyard has plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors, grilling on the patio and enjoying the lemons from the lemon tree. Water is included in the rent.

Close walking distance to Marine Stadium, the Colorado Lagoon and Ma N Pa Grocery; 10-minute walk to trendy 2nd Street shops, bars and restaurants, or retro 4th Street shops and restaurants. 1/2 mile to the beach. No pets and no smokers. Owner is looking to add a washer and dryer on property.