Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

3571 Halbrite Ave. Available 01/02/20 Stunning Luxury Home in Prime East Long Beach Area with Pool! - This beautifully upgraded home features a long list of amenities, and has been impeccably maintained. The exterior features fully landscaped and irrigated front and rear yards, upgraded windows throughout, a 2 car garage with remote opener, and a wide driveway that allows parking for up to 3 cars.



The interior features a formal entry that opens to a spacious living area, with a large sliding glass door overlooking the lushly landscaped rear yard. There is also a crackling fireplace, ceiling fan, crown molding and recessed lighting that creates a warm and inviting feel. The living room opens to the gourmet kitchen that comes fully equipped with high end stainless steel appliances and boasts natural stone counters, a tile back splash, and beautiful rich wood cabinets.



On the east side of the home there is a small hallway that connects the main bathroom with 2 nicely sized bedrooms. The bedrooms have large wardrobe closets, ceiling fans and large windows with blinds. The 3rd bedroom is a large master suite that includes a walk-in closet and fully remodeled en-suite bathroom that features a tile and glass shower enclosure and a vanity sink and lighting.



The rear yard is an entertainer's paradise, featuring a huge covered patio, a beautiful pool with a tiled deck, and above ground spa. The rear yard is made very private with 6-8 foot walls.



***SHOWINGS AVAILABLE STARTING 11/25***



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED



(RLNE5334733)