All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3571 Halbrite Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3571 Halbrite Ave.
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

3571 Halbrite Ave.

3571 Halbrite Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3571 Halbrite Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
Imperial Estates South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3571 Halbrite Ave. Available 01/02/20 Stunning Luxury Home in Prime East Long Beach Area with Pool! - This beautifully upgraded home features a long list of amenities, and has been impeccably maintained. The exterior features fully landscaped and irrigated front and rear yards, upgraded windows throughout, a 2 car garage with remote opener, and a wide driveway that allows parking for up to 3 cars.

The interior features a formal entry that opens to a spacious living area, with a large sliding glass door overlooking the lushly landscaped rear yard. There is also a crackling fireplace, ceiling fan, crown molding and recessed lighting that creates a warm and inviting feel. The living room opens to the gourmet kitchen that comes fully equipped with high end stainless steel appliances and boasts natural stone counters, a tile back splash, and beautiful rich wood cabinets.

On the east side of the home there is a small hallway that connects the main bathroom with 2 nicely sized bedrooms. The bedrooms have large wardrobe closets, ceiling fans and large windows with blinds. The 3rd bedroom is a large master suite that includes a walk-in closet and fully remodeled en-suite bathroom that features a tile and glass shower enclosure and a vanity sink and lighting.

The rear yard is an entertainer's paradise, featuring a huge covered patio, a beautiful pool with a tiled deck, and above ground spa. The rear yard is made very private with 6-8 foot walls.

***SHOWINGS AVAILABLE STARTING 11/25***

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5334733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3571 Halbrite Ave. have any available units?
3571 Halbrite Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3571 Halbrite Ave. have?
Some of 3571 Halbrite Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3571 Halbrite Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3571 Halbrite Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3571 Halbrite Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3571 Halbrite Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3571 Halbrite Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3571 Halbrite Ave. offers parking.
Does 3571 Halbrite Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3571 Halbrite Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3571 Halbrite Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 3571 Halbrite Ave. has a pool.
Does 3571 Halbrite Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3571 Halbrite Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3571 Halbrite Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3571 Halbrite Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine