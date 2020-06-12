Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking

California Heights Duplex Apartment - Located in California Heights, this spotless single level duplex unit is a real gem. With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boasts approximately 600 square feet of living space. The unit is nicely update and includes dual pane windows throughout. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint too. The kitchen is remodeled and comes with newer cabinetry, granite counters, refrigerator, gas range and an adjacent breakfast nook with side access doorway. The bedroom includes a good size closet and a portable AC unit. The bathroom shower tub area is tiled and has good storage and cabinetry. There is a private gated yard with enclosed dog run and two designated parking spaces. On-site laundry is available...no extra fee.

A well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 3565 Cherry Ave., Long Beach, CA 90807.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999



(RLNE5831824)