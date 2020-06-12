All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3565 Cherry Ave

3565 Cherry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3565 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
California Heights Duplex Apartment - Located in California Heights, this spotless single level duplex unit is a real gem. With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boasts approximately 600 square feet of living space. The unit is nicely update and includes dual pane windows throughout. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint too. The kitchen is remodeled and comes with newer cabinetry, granite counters, refrigerator, gas range and an adjacent breakfast nook with side access doorway. The bedroom includes a good size closet and a portable AC unit. The bathroom shower tub area is tiled and has good storage and cabinetry. There is a private gated yard with enclosed dog run and two designated parking spaces. On-site laundry is available...no extra fee.
A well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 3565 Cherry Ave., Long Beach, CA 90807.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999

(RLNE5831824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3565 Cherry Ave have any available units?
3565 Cherry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3565 Cherry Ave have?
Some of 3565 Cherry Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3565 Cherry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3565 Cherry Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3565 Cherry Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3565 Cherry Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3565 Cherry Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3565 Cherry Ave does offer parking.
Does 3565 Cherry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3565 Cherry Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3565 Cherry Ave have a pool?
No, 3565 Cherry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3565 Cherry Ave have accessible units?
No, 3565 Cherry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3565 Cherry Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3565 Cherry Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
