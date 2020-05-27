All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

355 Coronado Ave 8

355 Coronado Ave · No Longer Available
Location

355 Coronado Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Plenty of natural light for this beautiful 3 bdrm - Property Id: 212135

Open concept floor plan with lots of windows and natural light. You'll love how light and airy the rooms feel! The apartments are uniquely oversized, spacious unit with balcony. You'll love cooking in the beautiful L shaped kitchen with appliances, and will have plenty of storage. There is a vanity nook in bedroom and a large wardrobe closet. parking space in carport. Great location in Long Beach! Close to the beach and many restaurants. Please contact us for more information & to Schedule a tour! *note: photos may not be of exact unit number
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212135
Property Id 212135

(RLNE5573111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Coronado Ave 8 have any available units?
355 Coronado Ave 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 Coronado Ave 8 have?
Some of 355 Coronado Ave 8's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Coronado Ave 8 currently offering any rent specials?
355 Coronado Ave 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Coronado Ave 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 Coronado Ave 8 is pet friendly.
Does 355 Coronado Ave 8 offer parking?
Yes, 355 Coronado Ave 8 offers parking.
Does 355 Coronado Ave 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 Coronado Ave 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Coronado Ave 8 have a pool?
No, 355 Coronado Ave 8 does not have a pool.
Does 355 Coronado Ave 8 have accessible units?
No, 355 Coronado Ave 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Coronado Ave 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 355 Coronado Ave 8 has units with dishwashers.
