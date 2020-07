Amenities

parking microwave furnished

Beautiful studio with 1 parking space. This unit is nicely furnished for your convenience and enjoyment, however furniture can be removed if you prefer to bring yours. Plenty of storage. Owner takes pride in equipping this apartment with blankets, towels, tissues, toiletries, microwave, nice paintings and functional furniture. Close to Pine Ave, restaurants, shops, entertainment.