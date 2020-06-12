All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

3529 E. Broadway, #5

3529 East Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

3529 East Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
parking
garage
Two bedroom, two bath condo with garage - Gorgeous Remodeled Condo with garage , carport and private patio
Must See!
Features:
Included garage, covered parking, washer and dryer , TV, private patio

* Remodeled kitchen and bath
* Granite counters in kitchen
* Filtered water system in kitchen
* Wired for an alarm system
* Wood Floors
* Private Patios
* Fireplace
* TV included
* Bar stools and Mirror can be included
* End unit- easy outside access to garage

Call to see or text 562.220.8987
lucille@actionmanagementlb.com

(RLNE4720731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3529 E. Broadway, #5 have any available units?
3529 E. Broadway, #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3529 E. Broadway, #5 have?
Some of 3529 E. Broadway, #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3529 E. Broadway, #5 currently offering any rent specials?
3529 E. Broadway, #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3529 E. Broadway, #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3529 E. Broadway, #5 is pet friendly.
Does 3529 E. Broadway, #5 offer parking?
Yes, 3529 E. Broadway, #5 offers parking.
Does 3529 E. Broadway, #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3529 E. Broadway, #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3529 E. Broadway, #5 have a pool?
No, 3529 E. Broadway, #5 does not have a pool.
Does 3529 E. Broadway, #5 have accessible units?
No, 3529 E. Broadway, #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3529 E. Broadway, #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3529 E. Broadway, #5 does not have units with dishwashers.

