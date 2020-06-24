All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3521 FALCON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3521 FALCON Avenue
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:10 AM

3521 FALCON Avenue

3521 Falcon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3521 Falcon Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wait Until you See this Charming Single Family Residence...Located in One of Long Beach's Most POPULAR Neighborhoods "CALIFORNIA HEIGHTS".. Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fans, Patio Area off the Living Room...Laundry Room..Immaculate Clean and Ready to Move in...HUGE PARK LIKE YARD, 3 Garage Spaces, Parking in 2 and 1 Car Garage can you used for Storage..Close to Shopping, Freeways, Parks, Long Beach Airport...Come see you will LOVE it !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3521 FALCON Avenue have any available units?
3521 FALCON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3521 FALCON Avenue have?
Some of 3521 FALCON Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3521 FALCON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3521 FALCON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 FALCON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3521 FALCON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3521 FALCON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3521 FALCON Avenue offers parking.
Does 3521 FALCON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3521 FALCON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 FALCON Avenue have a pool?
No, 3521 FALCON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3521 FALCON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3521 FALCON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 FALCON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3521 FALCON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine