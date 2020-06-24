3521 FALCON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wait Until you See this Charming Single Family Residence...Located in One of Long Beach's Most POPULAR Neighborhoods "CALIFORNIA HEIGHTS".. Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fans, Patio Area off the Living Room...Laundry Room..Immaculate Clean and Ready to Move in...HUGE PARK LIKE YARD, 3 Garage Spaces, Parking in 2 and 1 Car Garage can you used for Storage..Close to Shopping, Freeways, Parks, Long Beach Airport...Come see you will LOVE it !!!