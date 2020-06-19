All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

352 WALNUT AVE

352 Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

352 Walnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
CUTE 1 BEDROOM HOUSE CLOSE TO RETRO ROW AND THE BEACH - This is a classic California craftsmen. With original hardwood floors and a style from days gone by. It has a remodeled kitchen with a dishwasher and there's a washer/dryer off the bedroom. The bathroom has been updated with a door-less shower and modern sink. As in most things real estate it's all about the location. This home is perfectly located! It is a short walk to all the shops and dining on 4th Street's "Retro Row" . . . walk south and you'll be on the beach in no time. It's a lovely neighborhood and comes with one parking spot on the driveway and one more car behind that. Reach out today to schedule a viewing... this could be the one you've been waiting for.

Applications are online at: www.c360pm.com . . . application fee is $45 per adult

Security deposit is $2,100

Rent is $2,100 per month, plus a $25 a month service fee

(RLNE4757813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 WALNUT AVE have any available units?
352 WALNUT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 352 WALNUT AVE have?
Some of 352 WALNUT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 WALNUT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
352 WALNUT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 WALNUT AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 352 WALNUT AVE is pet friendly.
Does 352 WALNUT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 352 WALNUT AVE offers parking.
Does 352 WALNUT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 352 WALNUT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 WALNUT AVE have a pool?
No, 352 WALNUT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 352 WALNUT AVE have accessible units?
No, 352 WALNUT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 352 WALNUT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 352 WALNUT AVE has units with dishwashers.

