352 WALNUT AVE

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

CUTE 1 BEDROOM HOUSE CLOSE TO RETRO ROW AND THE BEACH - This is a classic California craftsmen. With original hardwood floors and a style from days gone by. It has a remodeled kitchen with a dishwasher and there's a washer/dryer off the bedroom. The bathroom has been updated with a door-less shower and modern sink. As in most things real estate it's all about the location. This home is perfectly located! It is a short walk to all the shops and dining on 4th Street's "Retro Row" . . . walk south and you'll be on the beach in no time. It's a lovely neighborhood and comes with one parking spot on the driveway and one more car behind that. Reach out today to schedule a viewing... this could be the one you've been waiting for.



Applications are online at: www.c360pm.com . . . application fee is $45 per adult



Security deposit is $2,100



Rent is $2,100 per month, plus a $25 a month service fee



