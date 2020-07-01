Amenities

There are few locations in Long Beach that capture the essence of luxury and the romance of Venice canals as does the exclusive Spinnaker Bay. Welcome home to the recently updated and remodeled, expansive executive estate at 351 Parsons Landing. Designed around the prime views of the canal and framing the sunrise, both the living room, integrated dining room, gourmet kitchen and family room with fireplace are highlighted by tall ceilings and bathed in natural light from the wall of windows. The chef’s kitchen is replete with quartz counters and new stainless steel appliances. The upper level of the home contains the private spaces inclusive of a spacious master retreat with broad separate sitting area and en suite master bathroom featuring soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and a huge walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms enjoy a jack and Jill bath, bringing the total to 3 bedrooms upstairs plus a large bright and sunny laundry room. The 4th bedroom is downstairs tucked away and perfect for a home office Every corner of this home has been remodeled and updated sparing no expense. This special corner home possesses a wraparound deck and spa overlooking the water, marina, and the direct access private boat slips and dock. Plenty of parking with the over-sized driveway and 2 car garages. The Spinnaker Bay community is located central to the Back Bay, weekly Farmers Market, concerts, and Marina Park, top school district, shopping and fun!