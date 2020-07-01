All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:17 PM

351 Parsons Landing

351 Parsons Landing · No Longer Available
Location

351 Parsons Landing, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
There are few locations in Long Beach that capture the essence of luxury and the romance of Venice canals as does the exclusive Spinnaker Bay. Welcome home to the recently updated and remodeled, expansive executive estate at 351 Parsons Landing. Designed around the prime views of the canal and framing the sunrise, both the living room, integrated dining room, gourmet kitchen and family room with fireplace are highlighted by tall ceilings and bathed in natural light from the wall of windows. The chef’s kitchen is replete with quartz counters and new stainless steel appliances. The upper level of the home contains the private spaces inclusive of a spacious master retreat with broad separate sitting area and en suite master bathroom featuring soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and a huge walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms enjoy a jack and Jill bath, bringing the total to 3 bedrooms upstairs plus a large bright and sunny laundry room. The 4th bedroom is downstairs tucked away and perfect for a home office Every corner of this home has been remodeled and updated sparing no expense. This special corner home possesses a wraparound deck and spa overlooking the water, marina, and the direct access private boat slips and dock. Plenty of parking with the over-sized driveway and 2 car garages. The Spinnaker Bay community is located central to the Back Bay, weekly Farmers Market, concerts, and Marina Park, top school district, shopping and fun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Parsons Landing have any available units?
351 Parsons Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 Parsons Landing have?
Some of 351 Parsons Landing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Parsons Landing currently offering any rent specials?
351 Parsons Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Parsons Landing pet-friendly?
No, 351 Parsons Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 351 Parsons Landing offer parking?
Yes, 351 Parsons Landing offers parking.
Does 351 Parsons Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 Parsons Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Parsons Landing have a pool?
No, 351 Parsons Landing does not have a pool.
Does 351 Parsons Landing have accessible units?
No, 351 Parsons Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Parsons Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 Parsons Landing does not have units with dishwashers.

