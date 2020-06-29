All apartments in Long Beach
3461 E. Janice St.

3461 E Janice St · No Longer Available
Location

3461 E Janice St, Long Beach, CA 90805
Ramona Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1f6fab90a4 ---- Check out this North Long Beach stunner! This LARGE 4BD-2BA house is a must see . This home contains an ample living room, galley way kitchen, 2 bonus rooms and a spacious backyard! Perfect for entertaining! Make this your next home, inquire today. Visit rpmlongbeach.com for a self showing tour! *Back Yard *Attached garage *Gardener included *Pets considered upon owner approval with additional deposit $2950.00 Rent $2950.00 Deposit $225 Move in/ Move out inspection Fee $39 Non-refundable Application Fee Criteria -620 FICO Score -3x monthly rent in gross income -No Evictions -2 year work history -Positive feedback from landlords

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3461 E. Janice St. have any available units?
3461 E. Janice St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 3461 E. Janice St. currently offering any rent specials?
3461 E. Janice St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3461 E. Janice St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3461 E. Janice St. is pet friendly.
Does 3461 E. Janice St. offer parking?
Yes, 3461 E. Janice St. offers parking.
Does 3461 E. Janice St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3461 E. Janice St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3461 E. Janice St. have a pool?
No, 3461 E. Janice St. does not have a pool.
Does 3461 E. Janice St. have accessible units?
No, 3461 E. Janice St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3461 E. Janice St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3461 E. Janice St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3461 E. Janice St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3461 E. Janice St. does not have units with air conditioning.

