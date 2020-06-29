3461 E. Janice St.

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1f6fab90a4 ---- Check out this North Long Beach stunner! This LARGE 4BD-2BA house is a must see . This home contains an ample living room, galley way kitchen, 2 bonus rooms and a spacious backyard! Perfect for entertaining! Make this your next home, inquire today. Visit rpmlongbeach.com for a self showing tour! *Back Yard *Attached garage *Gardener included *Pets considered upon owner approval with additional deposit $2950.00 Rent $2950.00 Deposit $225 Move in/ Move out inspection Fee $39 Non-refundable Application Fee Criteria -620 FICO Score -3x monthly rent in gross income -No Evictions -2 year work history -Positive feedback from landlords