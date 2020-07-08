All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 346 West 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
346 West 8th Street
Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

346 West 8th Street

346 W 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

346 W 8th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location near DTLB and a beach! Apartment has high ceilings and is larger then most 1 bedroom apartments. Landlord pays water and trash, all appliances included (in-unit washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven). Interior pictures are of same developer and quality but different unit. This unit is pet friendly! extra deposit applies.

RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no smoking, no past evictions.

TO VIEW CONDO: Call Daniel @ 562-203-0601 or request information for follow up.

TO APPLY: Go to whittierpropertymanager.com and/or click application. Casado Real Estate Inc. is a full service property management and leasing company.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 West 8th Street have any available units?
346 West 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 346 West 8th Street have?
Some of 346 West 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 West 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
346 West 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 West 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 346 West 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 346 West 8th Street offer parking?
No, 346 West 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 346 West 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 346 West 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 West 8th Street have a pool?
No, 346 West 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 346 West 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 346 West 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 346 West 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 West 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine