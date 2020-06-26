All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

3446 Karen - SFR

3446 Karen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3446 Karen Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
Carson Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Long Beach house in Carson Park. Tree lined street. 3 Bed/ 2 Baths - 3446 Karen Ave.
Long Beach

3 Bedrooms
1 Bath
appx. 1,219 Sq. Ft.
Long Beach,
(carson Park)

This is a Single-Family Home located at 3446 Karen Avenue, Long Beach CA. 3446 Karen Ave has 3 beds, 1 bath, and approximately 1,219 square feet. The property has a lot size of 4,996 square feet and was built in 1953.

New Carpet
large Yard
Tree Lined Street
2 Car Garage
Stove
Dishwasher

$2,600 Rent
$2,600 Deposit

Available Now!
BJ Properties
(562) 594-5595

(RLNE4985985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3446 Karen - SFR have any available units?
3446 Karen - SFR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3446 Karen - SFR have?
Some of 3446 Karen - SFR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3446 Karen - SFR currently offering any rent specials?
3446 Karen - SFR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3446 Karen - SFR pet-friendly?
No, 3446 Karen - SFR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3446 Karen - SFR offer parking?
Yes, 3446 Karen - SFR offers parking.
Does 3446 Karen - SFR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3446 Karen - SFR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3446 Karen - SFR have a pool?
No, 3446 Karen - SFR does not have a pool.
Does 3446 Karen - SFR have accessible units?
No, 3446 Karen - SFR does not have accessible units.
Does 3446 Karen - SFR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3446 Karen - SFR has units with dishwashers.
