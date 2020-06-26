3446 Karen - SFR

Amenities
Long Beach house in Carson Park. Tree lined street. 3 Bed/ 2 Baths - 3446 Karen Ave.
Long Beach
3 Bedrooms
1 Bath
appx. 1,219 Sq. Ft.
Long Beach,
(carson Park)
This is a Single-Family Home located at 3446 Karen Avenue, Long Beach CA. 3446 Karen Ave has 3 beds, 1 bath, and approximately 1,219 square feet. The property has a lot size of 4,996 square feet and was built in 1953.
New Carpet
large Yard
Tree Lined Street
2 Car Garage
Stove
Dishwasher
$2,600 Rent
$2,600 Deposit
Available Now!
BJ Properties
(562) 594-5595
(RLNE4985985)