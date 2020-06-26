3433 Falcon Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully Upgraded 3 Bedroom Home in Cal Heights Bixby Knolls! - Beautiful Spanish Home in Historic Cal Heights! This Beautiful single level home has been well preserved and maintains all of its original charm of early 20th century architecture, while at the same time featuring updated features for modern living. The front and rear yards have automatic irrigation, and there is a long driveway that leads to a 2 car detached garage.



The interior of the house begins with a large living room, painted in a bright white with mahogany wood trim, beautifully refinished hardwood flooring and a crackling wood burning fireplace. There is a large bay window that allows ample natural light to wash into the room and overlooks the front lawn. There is a large formal dining room that connects the living room and the expansive kitchen that has has updated counters and cabinets and comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator and microwave oven. There are laundry hook ups in the kitchen and a side door that leads to the driveway and rear yard. There is a main hallway leads to all three bedrooms and the hallway bathroom. The "master" bedroom has an en-suite bathroom which features vanity counters, a large soaking tub and tons of cabinets and a dedicated linen closet.



***SHOWING NOW***



For more information please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com to schedule a viewing or to apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870. All information deemed accurate but not guaranteed.



(RLNE5142863)