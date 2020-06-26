All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3433 Falcon Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3433 Falcon Ave.
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

3433 Falcon Ave.

3433 Falcon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3433 Falcon Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Upgraded 3 Bedroom Home in Cal Heights Bixby Knolls! - Beautiful Spanish Home in Historic Cal Heights! This Beautiful single level home has been well preserved and maintains all of its original charm of early 20th century architecture, while at the same time featuring updated features for modern living. The front and rear yards have automatic irrigation, and there is a long driveway that leads to a 2 car detached garage.

The interior of the house begins with a large living room, painted in a bright white with mahogany wood trim, beautifully refinished hardwood flooring and a crackling wood burning fireplace. There is a large bay window that allows ample natural light to wash into the room and overlooks the front lawn. There is a large formal dining room that connects the living room and the expansive kitchen that has has updated counters and cabinets and comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator and microwave oven. There are laundry hook ups in the kitchen and a side door that leads to the driveway and rear yard. There is a main hallway leads to all three bedrooms and the hallway bathroom. The "master" bedroom has an en-suite bathroom which features vanity counters, a large soaking tub and tons of cabinets and a dedicated linen closet.

***SHOWING NOW***

For more information please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com to schedule a viewing or to apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870. All information deemed accurate but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5142863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3433 Falcon Ave. have any available units?
3433 Falcon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3433 Falcon Ave. have?
Some of 3433 Falcon Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3433 Falcon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3433 Falcon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3433 Falcon Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3433 Falcon Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3433 Falcon Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3433 Falcon Ave. offers parking.
Does 3433 Falcon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3433 Falcon Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3433 Falcon Ave. have a pool?
No, 3433 Falcon Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3433 Falcon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3433 Falcon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3433 Falcon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3433 Falcon Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine