Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming top floor of a pretty Spanish duplex. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. utility room. Formal dining room, wood floors and carpet in bedrooms. Use of a single garage for storage only, included in rent. Also water, trash and use of a laundry room shared by 2 other apartments. (tri-plex). Walk score 82, bike score 72. close to so many tings, including shopping, beach and Belmont shore.