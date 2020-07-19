3349 Fanwood Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently Remodeled Los Altos Home! - This Lovely 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has been recently updated with an upgraded kitchen that features beautiful tile flooring, quartz counters and come equipped with a stove, microwave oven and dishwasher. The main living room boasts an attached dining room, large windows that overlook the rear yard, and a crackly fireplace. all three bedrooms are nicely sized and include ceiling fans and wardrobe closets. Both bathrooms have also been updated to include newer fixtures and file flooring. There is a large rear yard, a long driveway, and a two car detached garage with laundry hook ups.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Sidney at (562) 972-4904, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



(RLNE2389684)