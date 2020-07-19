All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3349 Fanwood Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3349 Fanwood Ave.
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

3349 Fanwood Ave.

3349 Fanwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3349 Fanwood Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently Remodeled Los Altos Home! - This Lovely 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has been recently updated with an upgraded kitchen that features beautiful tile flooring, quartz counters and come equipped with a stove, microwave oven and dishwasher. The main living room boasts an attached dining room, large windows that overlook the rear yard, and a crackly fireplace. all three bedrooms are nicely sized and include ceiling fans and wardrobe closets. Both bathrooms have also been updated to include newer fixtures and file flooring. There is a large rear yard, a long driveway, and a two car detached garage with laundry hook ups.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Sidney at (562) 972-4904, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE2389684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3349 Fanwood Ave. have any available units?
3349 Fanwood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3349 Fanwood Ave. have?
Some of 3349 Fanwood Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3349 Fanwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3349 Fanwood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3349 Fanwood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3349 Fanwood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3349 Fanwood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3349 Fanwood Ave. offers parking.
Does 3349 Fanwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3349 Fanwood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3349 Fanwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 3349 Fanwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3349 Fanwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3349 Fanwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3349 Fanwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3349 Fanwood Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLong Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine