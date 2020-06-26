325 Olive Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully renovated top floor apartment in the East Village Arts District! Highly walk-able area with easy access to the beach, restaurants, shops and grocery store. This 1 bed 1 bath unit was recently renovated. Granite counter top with beautiful tile backsplash in the kitchen. Tile flooring throughout the unit (no carpet). Custom paint and crown molding in all rooms. Double sink in the bathroom with granite counter top. Custom tile work in the shower with glass enclosure. Bedroom is large and has a walk-in closet. Windows on two sides of the unit for nice air flow. Small pet OK. One car garage with storage cabinet is available for additional $150 per month.