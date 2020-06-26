All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 325 Olive Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
325 Olive Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:08 AM

325 Olive Avenue

325 Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

325 Olive Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated top floor apartment in the East Village Arts District! Highly walk-able area with easy access to the beach, restaurants, shops and grocery store. This 1 bed 1 bath unit was recently renovated. Granite counter top with beautiful tile backsplash in the kitchen. Tile flooring throughout the unit (no carpet). Custom paint and crown molding in all rooms. Double sink in the bathroom with granite counter top. Custom tile work in the shower with glass enclosure. Bedroom is large and has a walk-in closet. Windows on two sides of the unit for nice air flow. Small pet OK. One car garage with storage cabinet is available for additional $150 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Olive Avenue have any available units?
325 Olive Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Olive Avenue have?
Some of 325 Olive Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
325 Olive Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Olive Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 325 Olive Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 325 Olive Avenue offers parking.
Does 325 Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Olive Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Olive Avenue have a pool?
No, 325 Olive Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 325 Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 325 Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Olive Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine