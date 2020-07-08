323 E Neece St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c67468d0a5 ---- If you have been looking for a Remodeled spacious home, your search stops here. The formal living/family room offers a lot of space with dinning space. Fully renovated kitchen includes granite counter tops, custom cabinets with lots of storage space. Washer/Dryer included. Huge backyard with extra storage. 2 car garage. This property is a prime location. Near Fwys! Pets are allowed with an additional security deposit. Schedule your appointment NOW before it is gone! Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Single Family Home Year Built: 1950 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Stove,Washer, Dryer Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage Flooring: Hardwood floors, Hardwood tile, Carpet Yard: Front and Backyard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 2 Car Garage