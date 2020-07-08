All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

323 E Neece St

323 East Neece Street · No Longer Available
Location

323 East Neece Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Coolidge Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c67468d0a5 ---- If you have been looking for a Remodeled spacious home, your search stops here. The formal living/family room offers a lot of space with dinning space. Fully renovated kitchen includes granite counter tops, custom cabinets with lots of storage space. Washer/Dryer included. Huge backyard with extra storage. 2 car garage. This property is a prime location. Near Fwys! Pets are allowed with an additional security deposit. Schedule your appointment NOW before it is gone! Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Single Family Home Year Built: 1950 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Stove,Washer, Dryer Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage Flooring: Hardwood floors, Hardwood tile, Carpet Yard: Front and Backyard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 E Neece St have any available units?
323 E Neece St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 E Neece St have?
Some of 323 E Neece St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 E Neece St currently offering any rent specials?
323 E Neece St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 E Neece St pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 E Neece St is pet friendly.
Does 323 E Neece St offer parking?
Yes, 323 E Neece St offers parking.
Does 323 E Neece St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 E Neece St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 E Neece St have a pool?
No, 323 E Neece St does not have a pool.
Does 323 E Neece St have accessible units?
No, 323 E Neece St does not have accessible units.
Does 323 E Neece St have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 E Neece St does not have units with dishwashers.

