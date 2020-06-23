All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 322 E Eleanor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

322 E Eleanor Lane

322 East Eleanor Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

322 East Eleanor Lane, Long Beach, CA 90805
Freeway Circle

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This is an updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with tiled flooring, new kitchen countertop and cabinetry! Parking enough for 1-2 cars plus street parking! Very convenient to the 91 and 710 freeways, markets, parks, schools, towne center and museum! There are options to outdoor laundry machines and the stove is available, upon request. Tenants are to provide their own refrigerator and are responsible for their own electricity, gas and internet/cable (if needed). The square footage includes the back unit. Tenants are to do their own verification of the unit square footage, if needed. Tenants are to provide proof of funds available, income source, apply for background and credit screening and fill out an application, upon request. First month's rent and security deposit as well as proof of renter's insurance are required prior to move-in. This is a great opportunity for long term tenants. One small dog is allowed, per seller, and certain breed restrictions apply. So don't miss out! Call Esther J Chun at: 310-382-0112 or Russ Quackenbush at: 310-741-8455 for more info and to schedule for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 E Eleanor Lane have any available units?
322 E Eleanor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 E Eleanor Lane have?
Some of 322 E Eleanor Lane's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 E Eleanor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
322 E Eleanor Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 E Eleanor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 E Eleanor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 322 E Eleanor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 322 E Eleanor Lane does offer parking.
Does 322 E Eleanor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 E Eleanor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 E Eleanor Lane have a pool?
No, 322 E Eleanor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 322 E Eleanor Lane have accessible units?
No, 322 E Eleanor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 322 E Eleanor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 E Eleanor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
