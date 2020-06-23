322 E Eleanor Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This is an updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with tiled flooring, new kitchen countertop and cabinetry! Parking enough for 1-2 cars plus street parking! Very convenient to the 91 and 710 freeways, markets, parks, schools, towne center and museum! There are options to outdoor laundry machines and the stove is available, upon request. Tenants are to provide their own refrigerator and are responsible for their own electricity, gas and internet/cable (if needed). The square footage includes the back unit. Tenants are to do their own verification of the unit square footage, if needed. Tenants are to provide proof of funds available, income source, apply for background and credit screening and fill out an application, upon request. First month's rent and security deposit as well as proof of renter's insurance are required prior to move-in. This is a great opportunity for long term tenants. One small dog is allowed, per seller, and certain breed restrictions apply. So don't miss out! Call Esther J Chun at: 310-382-0112 or Russ Quackenbush at: 310-741-8455 for more info and to schedule for a showing.