Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3213 SAN ANSELINE
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

3213 SAN ANSELINE

3213 San Anseline Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3213 San Anseline Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Long Beach - Beautiful 3 Bed House - Central Air - 2 Car Garage - Beautiful Kitchen!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house in the city of Long Beach. The home is approximately 1500 square feet with 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, plank flooring, two tone paint, ceiling fans, large rear yard, long driveway, stone fireplace, stove, microwave, dishwasher, laundry hookups, wood shutters, huge closets, central heating and air, and the gardener is paid by the owner. The home is located on a beautiful wide street with a gorgeous green belt. The backyard is beautifully landscaped. The bathroom and kitchen tile countertops are in beautiful condition. Hurry this home won't last long. A washer and dryer are provided by the owner, but they are provided in as is condition and if they break down they will be removed but not replaced.

For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:
http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html

(RLNE3478048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 SAN ANSELINE have any available units?
3213 SAN ANSELINE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 SAN ANSELINE have?
Some of 3213 SAN ANSELINE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 SAN ANSELINE currently offering any rent specials?
3213 SAN ANSELINE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 SAN ANSELINE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3213 SAN ANSELINE is pet friendly.
Does 3213 SAN ANSELINE offer parking?
Yes, 3213 SAN ANSELINE offers parking.
Does 3213 SAN ANSELINE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3213 SAN ANSELINE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 SAN ANSELINE have a pool?
No, 3213 SAN ANSELINE does not have a pool.
Does 3213 SAN ANSELINE have accessible units?
No, 3213 SAN ANSELINE does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 SAN ANSELINE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 SAN ANSELINE has units with dishwashers.
