3213 SAN ANSELINE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Long Beach - Beautiful 3 Bed House - Central Air - 2 Car Garage - Beautiful Kitchen!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house in the city of Long Beach. The home is approximately 1500 square feet with 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, plank flooring, two tone paint, ceiling fans, large rear yard, long driveway, stone fireplace, stove, microwave, dishwasher, laundry hookups, wood shutters, huge closets, central heating and air, and the gardener is paid by the owner. The home is located on a beautiful wide street with a gorgeous green belt. The backyard is beautifully landscaped. The bathroom and kitchen tile countertops are in beautiful condition. Hurry this home won't last long. A washer and dryer are provided by the owner, but they are provided in as is condition and if they break down they will be removed but not replaced.



For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:

http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html



(RLNE3478048)