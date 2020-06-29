All apartments in Long Beach
3211 E Wilton Street

Location

3211 Wilton Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Lee School

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This spacious and newly renovated unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Included with the apartment are a private enclosed yard area and a 2 car garage . The kitchen has a stove,a new 18 cubic foot refrigerator, garbage disposal, pantry, and granite counters. The large living room has wood floors and a wood burning fire place. The master bedroom suite has a full bath and a large walk in closet. Bedroom #2 and #3 both have very large closets and share the hall full bath.The apartment has been recently painted through out and new top quality vinyl windows have just been installed. 3211 E. Wilton St. is a 4 plex located on a quiet residential street just west of Redondo Blvd. and south of Pacific Coast Highway. Cats are permitted with a small extra fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 E Wilton Street have any available units?
3211 E Wilton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3211 E Wilton Street have?
Some of 3211 E Wilton Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 E Wilton Street currently offering any rent specials?
3211 E Wilton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 E Wilton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3211 E Wilton Street is pet friendly.
Does 3211 E Wilton Street offer parking?
Yes, 3211 E Wilton Street offers parking.
Does 3211 E Wilton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 E Wilton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 E Wilton Street have a pool?
No, 3211 E Wilton Street does not have a pool.
Does 3211 E Wilton Street have accessible units?
No, 3211 E Wilton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 E Wilton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3211 E Wilton Street has units with dishwashers.

