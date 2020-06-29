3211 E Wilton Street

Amenities

This spacious and newly renovated unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Included with the apartment are a private enclosed yard area and a 2 car garage . The kitchen has a stove,a new 18 cubic foot refrigerator, garbage disposal, pantry, and granite counters. The large living room has wood floors and a wood burning fire place. The master bedroom suite has a full bath and a large walk in closet. Bedroom #2 and #3 both have very large closets and share the hall full bath.The apartment has been recently painted through out and new top quality vinyl windows have just been installed. 3211 E. Wilton St. is a 4 plex located on a quiet residential street just west of Redondo Blvd. and south of Pacific Coast Highway. Cats are permitted with a small extra fee.