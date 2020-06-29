321 Wisconsin Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning bbq/grill

stairs of front house. Immaculately restored craftsman home. Walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants and the famous "Retro Row":-) 3 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms Large living room, dining room Special storage section in back of kitchen Stainless steel kitchen appliances Lots of windows, plenty of light Refinished original hardwood floors Washer and drier included Central air and heat Spacious front porch Garage + Parking space in front of garage Room for BBQ and entertainment in back of property Walking distance to excellent Schools Designated Historical section of Long Beach, California. Quiet street with mature trees



(RLNE5556330)