Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

3153 N Los Coyotes Diagonal

3153 Los Coyotes Diagonal · No Longer Available
Location

3153 Los Coyotes Diagonal, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Backyard! - This beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom is perfect for you. As you make your way to the living room you will find the beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and fire burning fireplace perfect for your gatherings! The u-shaped kitchen comes equipped with beautiful brown cabinets with plenty of space, the kitchen also includes stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, microwave, and stove). The spacious master bedroom comes with hardwood flooring throughout and a closet with plenty of space, The master bathroom is spacious and comes with a standing shower and a large vanity. The two bedrooms have lots of natural lighting and nice closet space. The hallway bathroom comes with a full bath and shower and a beautiful vanity perfect for getting ready for the day! The backyard is huge and has easy access to the house. It is perfect for your bbq or just to unwind for the day!

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single-Family
Year Built: 1950
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer/ Dryer
Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage
Flooring: Hardwood Flooring
Yard: Front and Backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

HOA INSTRUCTIONS
HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner
Move-In Fee: $0
Move-Out Fee: $0

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5527444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3153 N Los Coyotes Diagonal have any available units?
3153 N Los Coyotes Diagonal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3153 N Los Coyotes Diagonal have?
Some of 3153 N Los Coyotes Diagonal's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3153 N Los Coyotes Diagonal currently offering any rent specials?
3153 N Los Coyotes Diagonal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3153 N Los Coyotes Diagonal pet-friendly?
Yes, 3153 N Los Coyotes Diagonal is pet friendly.
Does 3153 N Los Coyotes Diagonal offer parking?
Yes, 3153 N Los Coyotes Diagonal offers parking.
Does 3153 N Los Coyotes Diagonal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3153 N Los Coyotes Diagonal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3153 N Los Coyotes Diagonal have a pool?
No, 3153 N Los Coyotes Diagonal does not have a pool.
Does 3153 N Los Coyotes Diagonal have accessible units?
No, 3153 N Los Coyotes Diagonal does not have accessible units.
Does 3153 N Los Coyotes Diagonal have units with dishwashers?
No, 3153 N Los Coyotes Diagonal does not have units with dishwashers.
