3153 N Los Coyotes Diagonal

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Backyard! - This beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom is perfect for you. As you make your way to the living room you will find the beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and fire burning fireplace perfect for your gatherings! The u-shaped kitchen comes equipped with beautiful brown cabinets with plenty of space, the kitchen also includes stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, microwave, and stove). The spacious master bedroom comes with hardwood flooring throughout and a closet with plenty of space, The master bathroom is spacious and comes with a standing shower and a large vanity. The two bedrooms have lots of natural lighting and nice closet space. The hallway bathroom comes with a full bath and shower and a beautiful vanity perfect for getting ready for the day! The backyard is huge and has easy access to the house. It is perfect for your bbq or just to unwind for the day!



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds

Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Single-Family

Year Built: 1950

Utilities Included: Gardener

Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer/ Dryer

Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage

Flooring: Hardwood Flooring

Yard: Front and Backyard

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying

* Complete the Online Application

* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable

* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



HOA INSTRUCTIONS

HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner

Move-In Fee: $0

Move-Out Fee: $0



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



