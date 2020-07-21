3153 N Los Coyotes Diagonal

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Backyard! - This beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom is perfect for you. As you make your way to the living room you will find the beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and fire burning fireplace perfect for your gatherings! The u-shaped kitchen comes equipped with beautiful brown cabinets with plenty of space, the kitchen also includes stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, microwave, and stove). The spacious master bedroom comes with hardwood flooring throughout and a closet with plenty of space, The master bathroom is spacious and comes with a standing shower and a large vanity. The two bedrooms have lots of natural lighting and nice closet space. The hallway bathroom comes with a full bath and shower and a beautiful vanity perfect for getting ready for the day! The backyard is huge and has easy access to the house. It is perfect for your bbq or just to unwind for the day!
Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single-Family
Year Built: 1950
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer/ Dryer
Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage
Flooring: Hardwood Flooring
Yard: Front and Backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
HOA INSTRUCTIONS
HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner
Move-In Fee: $0
Move-Out Fee: $0
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
