Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

2836 E 5th Street

2836 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2836 East 5th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment on a quiet street right off of Retro Row! Walk to all the best Long Beach has to offer and enjoy your own 1 car garage in a pet friendly home with laundry as well. Available June 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 E 5th Street have any available units?
2836 E 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 2836 E 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2836 E 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 E 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2836 E 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2836 E 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2836 E 5th Street offers parking.
Does 2836 E 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2836 E 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 E 5th Street have a pool?
No, 2836 E 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2836 E 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 2836 E 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 E 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2836 E 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2836 E 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2836 E 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
