Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

27 64th Pl

27 64th Place · No Longer Available
Location

27 64th Place, Long Beach, CA 90803
Peninsula

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Celebrate the New Year on the Long Beach Peninsula! - You can ring in the New Year in this spacious and beautiful Mediterranean style home located just steps from the sand and ocean. At approximately 2,500 square feet, this gorgeous home offers vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, skylights, sleek cherry wood floors, four bedrooms, 3 baths -- two of which are master baths -- and a three car garage. Enjoy ocean views from either the living room or master suite balconies or stay cozy in front of the fireplaces. The kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, counter top gas range, double ovens, dishwasher, microwave, and wine cooler, plus a huge walk in pantry with a dumbwaiter to bring your groceries up from the garage. There is a dedicated laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups and extra storage space. The two master suites include huge walk in closets. The fourth bedroom comes equipped with its own Murphy bed. Wait! We are not finished! All that was for the upper two floors of the home at $4,995.

For an additional $1,750 and approximately 800 square feet, you can include the first floor which offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and all kitchen appliances. This is perfect for the in-laws or extra guests. There is also a bonus bathroom next to the garage so you can wash off sand from the beach. Central Heat/Air throughout. There is a 2.5 car garage plus a parking space off the alley. A small, well behaved pet will be considered. Don't let this one get away. Located at 27 64th Place, Long Beach CA 90803. Call today for a private viewing appointment: We Manage Inc. (562) 233-9999

(RLNE5357713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 64th Pl have any available units?
27 64th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 64th Pl have?
Some of 27 64th Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 64th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
27 64th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 64th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 64th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 27 64th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 27 64th Pl offers parking.
Does 27 64th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 64th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 64th Pl have a pool?
No, 27 64th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 27 64th Pl have accessible units?
No, 27 64th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 27 64th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 64th Pl has units with dishwashers.

