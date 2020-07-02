27 64th Pl

Amenities

Celebrate the New Year on the Long Beach Peninsula! - You can ring in the New Year in this spacious and beautiful Mediterranean style home located just steps from the sand and ocean. At approximately 2,500 square feet, this gorgeous home offers vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, skylights, sleek cherry wood floors, four bedrooms, 3 baths -- two of which are master baths -- and a three car garage. Enjoy ocean views from either the living room or master suite balconies or stay cozy in front of the fireplaces. The kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, counter top gas range, double ovens, dishwasher, microwave, and wine cooler, plus a huge walk in pantry with a dumbwaiter to bring your groceries up from the garage. There is a dedicated laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups and extra storage space. The two master suites include huge walk in closets. The fourth bedroom comes equipped with its own Murphy bed. Wait! We are not finished! All that was for the upper two floors of the home at $4,995.



For an additional $1,750 and approximately 800 square feet, you can include the first floor which offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and all kitchen appliances. This is perfect for the in-laws or extra guests. There is also a bonus bathroom next to the garage so you can wash off sand from the beach. Central Heat/Air throughout. There is a 2.5 car garage plus a parking space off the alley. A small, well behaved pet will be considered. Don't let this one get away. Located at 27 64th Place, Long Beach CA 90803. Call today for a private viewing appointment: We Manage Inc. (562) 233-9999



