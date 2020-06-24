All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2512 Magnolia Avenue

2512 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Magnolia Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
Wrigley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms, dining room, living room, kitchen, breakfast nook, mud room and 1 & 1/2 bathrooms.Washer and Dryer, Microwave, 2 tone pain throughout, Refrigerator/Freezer, Dishwasher, Built in oven and stove top, stainless steel and pedestal sinks, granite counter tops, beautiful cabinetry, w/ glass. Forced heat and air, ceiling fans, stepped and cove ceilings, lots of big windows that let in lots of light and ocean breezes.Walled in Big back yard with fenced in dog run, fruit trees and palms, patios lush plants water fountain, wrought iron gates and vine covered arbor, hanging basket and potted plants, landscaped and security censored lighting.Nice neighbors and neighborhood, walking and hiking trails, art events, running and biking marathons.Easy access to the beach, schools, shopping, restaurants, and hospitals, and river.Near 710, 5, 110, 91, 605, 105, Light Rail, Bus, LB Airport, LB & LA Harbor.Off street parking, plenty of on street parking and a 1 Car Detachedgarage.Available now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
2512 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 2512 Magnolia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 Magnolia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2512 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
No, 2512 Magnolia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2512 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2512 Magnolia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 2512 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2512 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Magnolia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
