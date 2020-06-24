2512 Magnolia Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedrooms, dining room, living room, kitchen, breakfast nook, mud room and 1 & 1/2 bathrooms.Washer and Dryer, Microwave, 2 tone pain throughout, Refrigerator/Freezer, Dishwasher, Built in oven and stove top, stainless steel and pedestal sinks, granite counter tops, beautiful cabinetry, w/ glass. Forced heat and air, ceiling fans, stepped and cove ceilings, lots of big windows that let in lots of light and ocean breezes.Walled in Big back yard with fenced in dog run, fruit trees and palms, patios lush plants water fountain, wrought iron gates and vine covered arbor, hanging basket and potted plants, landscaped and security censored lighting.Nice neighbors and neighborhood, walking and hiking trails, art events, running and biking marathons.Easy access to the beach, schools, shopping, restaurants, and hospitals, and river.Near 710, 5, 110, 91, 605, 105, Light Rail, Bus, LB Airport, LB & LA Harbor.Off street parking, plenty of on street parking and a 1 Car Detachedgarage.Available now!!