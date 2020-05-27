2400 East 2nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

2400 E 2nd Street, Long Beach 90803 - Property Id: 172037



Beautiful, Completely Upgraded Apt Home available now. Small (28) unit community. (2) Blocks Bluff Park, Spectacular Ocean and Queen Mary Views and the Beach, Bike, Skate and Walking Path below. Historic Bluffs area of Long Beach on Quiet, 2nd Street two blocks from Ocean Blvd. Located between Belmont Shore and Downtown. 2nd Floor, Retro Loft Style, (1) bedroom, (1-1/2) bath, apt home with Beautiful, Garden Style Courtyard below the balcony. All Upgraded: Laminate Wood Flooring, Newly Carpeted Bedroom, Walk in Closet, Kitchen Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. Central Air/Heat, Gas Fireplace. Trash Shoot and 2nd floor Laundry Room just steps away. Lower level Gated Garage with Assigned Parking, Large Storage Locker, (2) Onsite Laundry Facilities and Elevator. Spectrum, Frontier Fios and Direct TV Ready. Gas, Water and Garbage PAID here! Quiet, Eclectic property with a Unique Sense of Community. As Charming as they come! A Real MUST SEE. The Best Area of Long Beach!

No Dogs Allowed



