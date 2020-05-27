All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2400 East 2nd Street
Last updated November 18 2019 at 12:36 PM

2400 East 2nd Street

2400 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2400 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
Bluff Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2400 E 2nd Street, Long Beach 90803 - Property Id: 172037

Beautiful, Completely Upgraded Apt Home available now. Small (28) unit community. (2) Blocks Bluff Park, Spectacular Ocean and Queen Mary Views and the Beach, Bike, Skate and Walking Path below. Historic Bluffs area of Long Beach on Quiet, 2nd Street two blocks from Ocean Blvd. Located between Belmont Shore and Downtown. 2nd Floor, Retro Loft Style, (1) bedroom, (1-1/2) bath, apt home with Beautiful, Garden Style Courtyard below the balcony. All Upgraded: Laminate Wood Flooring, Newly Carpeted Bedroom, Walk in Closet, Kitchen Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. Central Air/Heat, Gas Fireplace. Trash Shoot and 2nd floor Laundry Room just steps away. Lower level Gated Garage with Assigned Parking, Large Storage Locker, (2) Onsite Laundry Facilities and Elevator. Spectrum, Frontier Fios and Direct TV Ready. Gas, Water and Garbage PAID here! Quiet, Eclectic property with a Unique Sense of Community. As Charming as they come! A Real MUST SEE. The Best Area of Long Beach!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/172037p
Property Id 172037

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5270941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 East 2nd Street have any available units?
2400 East 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 East 2nd Street have?
Some of 2400 East 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 East 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2400 East 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 East 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 East 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2400 East 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2400 East 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 2400 East 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 East 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 East 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 2400 East 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2400 East 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2400 East 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 East 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 East 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.

