Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
227 Ximeno Ave
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

227 Ximeno Ave

227 Ximeno Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

227 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Luxury Home in Prime Belmont Heights Location! - This stunning home built in 1922 features a blend of contemporary updates with traditional finishes making this home exceptionally unique. At the main entry guests are greeted with a beautiful landscape surrounding the gated entrance into the property. The wrap around yard gives you the opportunity to have endless enjoyable Southern California days. The interior of the home boasts the new windows and panoramic views offered by the sun room. The interior design is loaded with the charm of traditional craftsmanship, featuring original built-ins, wood frame finishes, original wood flooring, and a new skylight dome to allow beautiful SoCal sunshine to wash into the living room. The formal dining room adds additional charm to the floor plan and complements a spacious kitchen that comes fully equipped with marble counter tops, custom soft close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a farmhouse sink. Two bedrooms are found on the first floor and feature upgrades that include new refinished wood floors, and new energy efficient ceiling fans. The full bathroom has been refinished with subway tile to maintain the charm of the home, and has original built-ins for maximum storage. Stairs lead to the second floor loft bedroom with beautiful high exposed beamed ceilings, a peak-a-boo ocean view, a fireplace, an en suite half bath, and a refinished outdoor balcony. Additional upgrades include central A/C, a refinished garage with home access, a new roof, and a tankless water heater

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Octavio at (562) 989.9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE5307365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Ximeno Ave have any available units?
227 Ximeno Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 Ximeno Ave have?
Some of 227 Ximeno Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Ximeno Ave currently offering any rent specials?
227 Ximeno Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Ximeno Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Ximeno Ave is pet friendly.
Does 227 Ximeno Ave offer parking?
Yes, 227 Ximeno Ave offers parking.
Does 227 Ximeno Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 Ximeno Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Ximeno Ave have a pool?
No, 227 Ximeno Ave does not have a pool.
Does 227 Ximeno Ave have accessible units?
No, 227 Ximeno Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Ximeno Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Ximeno Ave has units with dishwashers.

