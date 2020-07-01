227 Ximeno Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning Luxury Home in Prime Belmont Heights Location! - This stunning home built in 1922 features a blend of contemporary updates with traditional finishes making this home exceptionally unique. At the main entry guests are greeted with a beautiful landscape surrounding the gated entrance into the property. The wrap around yard gives you the opportunity to have endless enjoyable Southern California days. The interior of the home boasts the new windows and panoramic views offered by the sun room. The interior design is loaded with the charm of traditional craftsmanship, featuring original built-ins, wood frame finishes, original wood flooring, and a new skylight dome to allow beautiful SoCal sunshine to wash into the living room. The formal dining room adds additional charm to the floor plan and complements a spacious kitchen that comes fully equipped with marble counter tops, custom soft close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a farmhouse sink. Two bedrooms are found on the first floor and feature upgrades that include new refinished wood floors, and new energy efficient ceiling fans. The full bathroom has been refinished with subway tile to maintain the charm of the home, and has original built-ins for maximum storage. Stairs lead to the second floor loft bedroom with beautiful high exposed beamed ceilings, a peak-a-boo ocean view, a fireplace, an en suite half bath, and a refinished outdoor balcony. Additional upgrades include central A/C, a refinished garage with home access, a new roof, and a tankless water heater



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



