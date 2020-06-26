All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2230 Josie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2230 Josie Avenue
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

2230 Josie Avenue

2230 Josie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2230 Josie Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Newly Updated Single Family Home -Open House Sunday 10/13/19 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Open House Sunday 10/13/19 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rent $3,895 Deposit $3,895
OAC with a 12 Month Lease
Located on a quiet street with quick access to the 405, this is a beautifully remodeled 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms. It is very spacious at 2,200 sq ft with an entertainer's backyard, which has been fully renovated as well. Enjoy privacy with a second floor master suite and an en suite bathroom. All surfaces have been remodeled, including brand new granite counter-tops, tile flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. Spend family time in the extremely spacious living room & family room complete with a cozy fireplace. This home comes with central heating and air conditioning, Dishwasher, a Washer & dryer in a separate laundry room, and a 2 Car garage.

AVAILABLE TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
Please Call Ericka Vega (562) 362-5770
APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE ONLINE AT: https://consensyspm.com/vacancies/
Processing Fee: $40 per applicant.

ConsensYs Property Management
1380 South Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim CA 92805
www.consensyspm.com
Corporate Broker License #: 01788395

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5021854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 Josie Avenue have any available units?
2230 Josie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 Josie Avenue have?
Some of 2230 Josie Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 Josie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2230 Josie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 Josie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2230 Josie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2230 Josie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2230 Josie Avenue offers parking.
Does 2230 Josie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2230 Josie Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 Josie Avenue have a pool?
No, 2230 Josie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2230 Josie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2230 Josie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 Josie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 Josie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine