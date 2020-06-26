2230 Josie Avenue

Amenities
Rent $3,895 Deposit $3,895
OAC with a 12 Month Lease
Located on a quiet street with quick access to the 405, this is a beautifully remodeled 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms. It is very spacious at 2,200 sq ft with an entertainer's backyard, which has been fully renovated as well. Enjoy privacy with a second floor master suite and an en suite bathroom. All surfaces have been remodeled, including brand new granite counter-tops, tile flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. Spend family time in the extremely spacious living room & family room complete with a cozy fireplace. This home comes with central heating and air conditioning, Dishwasher, a Washer & dryer in a separate laundry room, and a 2 Car garage.
No Cats Allowed
