2230 Josie Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Newly Updated Single Family Home -Open House Sunday 10/13/19 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Open House Sunday 10/13/19 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Rent $3,895 Deposit $3,895

OAC with a 12 Month Lease

Located on a quiet street with quick access to the 405, this is a beautifully remodeled 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms. It is very spacious at 2,200 sq ft with an entertainer's backyard, which has been fully renovated as well. Enjoy privacy with a second floor master suite and an en suite bathroom. All surfaces have been remodeled, including brand new granite counter-tops, tile flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. Spend family time in the extremely spacious living room & family room complete with a cozy fireplace. This home comes with central heating and air conditioning, Dishwasher, a Washer & dryer in a separate laundry room, and a 2 Car garage.



AVAILABLE TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

Please Call Ericka Vega (562) 362-5770

APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE ONLINE AT: https://consensyspm.com/vacancies/

Processing Fee: $40 per applicant.



ConsensYs Property Management

1380 South Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim CA 92805

www.consensyspm.com

Corporate Broker License #: 01788395



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5021854)